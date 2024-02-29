Skip To Content
    A Willy Wonka-Themed Event In Glasgow Has Gone Viral For Its Pure, Unhinged Chaos — Here's Everything We Know So Far

    Instead of chocolate, kids were fed "a single jelly bean and a quarter cup of lemonade."

    Amy Glover
    by Amy Glover

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Perhaps it shouldn't have come as a surprise that the UK, home of the disastrous £85 Grinch, was recently home to another chaotic child-oriented event. Enter: Willy's Chocolate Experience in Glasgow, an experience based on the children's book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which has recently been adapted into a Wonka movie starring Timothée Chalamet.

    Advertisement for Willy&#x27;s Chocolate Experience, with whimsical candy-themed graphics and info on ticket sales
    Willy's Chocolate Experience

    In a series of wild blunders that have rocked the Internet, the £35 event — which advertised "an enchanted garden, with giant sweets, vibrant blooms, mysterious looking sculptures, and magical surprises" on its site, along with "mind-expanding projections, optical marvels, and exhibits that transport you into the realm of creativity" — appears to have delivered a significantly different experience than some of its customers expected.

    Left: Illustration of a colorful candy-themed design. Right: People gathered at a modest, less colorful event with an inflatable arch
    Willy's Chocolate Experience / Stuart Sinclair / Via willyschocolateexperience.com

    "The guy she tells you not to worry about vs. you" vibes.

    Where customers may have expected a Roald Dahl-worthy bounty of cocoa-based delights in the supposedly "immersive" event, they were actually given a couple of sweets and some fizzy drink in a near-empty warehouse, one customer (Stuart Sinclair) said.

    Kids&#x27; party setup with candy-themed decorations and a colorful backdrop with &quot;10&quot; celebrating a birthday
    Stuart Siunclair

    Parent's reactions ranged from hysterical laughter to rage; someone called the police on the event; a Facebook group has been formed; and image after Godforsaken image of the cursed event has gone viral online.

    Fantasy digital art on left, real-life counterpart on right featuring similar whimsical elements, no people present
    Willy's Chocolate Experience / Stuart SInclair

    I'm calling this one "your company's promotional material during pride month vs their actual hiring and HR policies." 

    There's the picture of a rather deflated-looking Oompa-Loompa, who has already reached meme status:

    Speaking to Vulture, Kirsty Paterson (the actor who's been memed) has said, "This has been quite a lot for me. I find it funny and I can make a humorous joke about it, but the flip side of this is that this is embarrassing for what I do, and I hope this doesn’t tarnish that. It’s as if it’s been edited.

     Obviously, because it’s such an ugly photo, people were commenting on it and saying I look ugly or like a meth head. I found the negative comments really hard, but I do see the funny side of it. I know I’m alright looking."

    There's the Unknown, a fake character made up by the company who hides in the walls (more on that later):

    There's the interesting signage...

    ... and now, actor and comedian Paul Conell, who played Willy Wonka at the event, has come forward with a TikTok explaining his side of the chaotic experience.

    Paul Connell TikTok

    The viral video revealed that the actor, who referred to himself as "Timothy Charlatan," had to learn "15 pages... of AI-generated gibberish" in just a day for the role. He shared that one of his "favourite" lines included "there is a man who lives here. His name is not known. So we call him The Unkown. The Unknown is an evil chocolate maker who lives in the walls."

    Man in a red patterned jacket taking a selfie; a rainbow arch and unusual sculptures in the background
    Paul Connell / Stuart Sinclair

    “Is he an evil man who makes chocolate or is the chocolate itself evil?” Paul asked in his TikTok.

    “The script had a moment where I was supposed to suck up The Unknown with a giant vacuum cleaner," he added. "I asked about that, and the people running the event were like, 'we don't know what to do with that, just improvise that.' I can't improvise a vacuum cleaner."

    Man with beard in plaid shirt, text overlay &quot;Clip 1&quot; and &quot;does he make evil chocolate&quot;
    Paul Connell / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

    He also shared that actors were asked to hand out "one jelly bean and a quarter of a cup of Tesco's own-brand lemonade per child" at the event. "No chocolate — there was no chocolate to be had at this chocolate factory," he added.

    Man with a beard wearing a cap and plaid shirt speaking and smiling
    Paul Connell / TikTok

    "They really missed a trick" with that one, he joked, "but no, they went with a single jelly bean and a quarter cup of lemonade." 

    In a later video, Paul added that "we all got together as actors, and we were like, 'look, it is unlikely that we're gonna get paid for this event. However, they're gonna put this event on with or without us... let's just stick around, let's do our best to make sure the children have some kind of experience.”

    Two close-up side-by-side images of a man with a beard wearing a checkered shirt
    Paul Connell / TikTok

    “I didn’t know where I ended and Wonka began. I was losing my mind by that point," Paul said.

    After eventually getting his lunch break, which he spent in his car "star[ing] into the void," Paul says he came back to carnage. "There was shouting, people were filming things on their phone, there [were] things [that had been] broken, things [had been] stolen," he alleged.

    Man in a cap and checkered shirt touching his beard, looking at the camera, indoors
    Paul Connell / TikTok

    He says he was "told to hide" when he returned.

    ...So yes, they shut it down.

    While many were shocked by the event and its conditions, one Reddit user shared their concerns about the experience two whole weeks before its launch. Site user u/Prestigious_Try4610 asked in r/Glasgow, "Has anyone else been getting Facebook ads for 'Willy's Chocolate Experience'? Every image is AI-generated along with all the gibberish text it tries to create. Not one single picture giving people an idea of what they are shelling out money for and yet people are buying up tickets."

    Also, might I interject at this point: I haven't seen anyone talk about the company's SEO headline, which reads, "Willy Choclate Experience [sic]."

    Promotional web search result for Willy Chocolate Experience in Glasgow, highlighting the link and invite to get tickets
    Google / Willy's Chocolate Experience

    The creator of the event and director of the company behind it, House of Illuminati, told STV news, “I’m really shocked that the event had fallen short of the expectations of people on paper. My vision of the artistic rendition of a well-known book didn’t come to fruition. For that I am absolutely truly and utterly sorry.” All customers have been refunded.

    Still, what some lost in time and energy, the rest of us gained in memes. Here are some of our faves:

    So... what do you think? Was this a hilarious misfire, a deliberate scam, or a combination of the two? Let us know in the comments below!