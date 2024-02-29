A Willy Wonka-Themed Event In Glasgow Has Gone Viral For Its Pure, Unhinged Chaos — Here's Everything We Know So Far

Browse links
Instead of chocolate, kids were fed "a single jelly bean and a quarter cup of lemonade."
Viral Oompa Loompa from Willy Wonka Glasgow experience speaks to Vulture:— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 29, 2024
“I’m not going to lie or sugarcoat this: This has been quite a lot for me. I find it funny and I can make a humorous joke about it, but the flip side of this is that this is embarrassing for what I do,… pic.twitter.com/ibxAb1Huf2
That Glasgow Willy Wonka experience has justified its own existince solely for that 3 second clip of The Unknown (a completely made up AI character) popping out from behind a mirror and scaring kids shitless.— Karn EX (@Karn_EX) February 28, 2024
Absolute class levels of shithousery, you can't beat it. pic.twitter.com/WXQK58YZKj
My current hobby is finding new photos from the Glasgow Willy Wonka experience. pic.twitter.com/kc8i3BcKLz— Dylan 🐦 (@dylan6roberts) February 28, 2024
I was an actor at the #willyschocolateexperience in #glasgow this weekend and here is the first of 3 clips of me talking about it. #willywonka #houseofilluminati #willy #glasgownews #willywonkaglasgow #chocolatefactory #actor #glasgowtiktok #stvnews #bbcnews #bbcscotland #willywonkaexperience♬ original sound - Paul Connell
This ripped piece of cardboard they used to announce the cancelation of the Willy Wonka Experience event is just the cherry on top. I'm crying laughing 🤣 pic.twitter.com/afP7zxJoJ4— Roman Chayok (@jadikosaur) February 28, 2024
The media won’t show anyone this https://t.co/UUzhnRFyFz— SKANK HILL (@dubplatelover) February 28, 2024
🚨BREAKING Jason Derulo has fallen down the steps of the Willy Wonka experience in Glasgow pic.twitter.com/WeYwva2EDd— bally singh (@putasinghonit) February 28, 2024
The Simpsons did it again🫣🫢 pic.twitter.com/F1g8mBUAM5— bally singh (@putasinghonit) February 28, 2024
#oscars #WillyWonka pic.twitter.com/JrZsbcizhK— Jamie (@jami0mckay) February 28, 2024
The boy playing "The Unknown" at the Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience before the show started pic.twitter.com/QD6a0cKLMQ— Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) February 28, 2024
Imagine trying to explain this to someone who isn't chronically online https://t.co/fHjnz63QAS— Derek du Preez (@Derek_duPreez) February 28, 2024
Cheryl meets ‘The Unknown’ from the Willy Wonka Experience in Glasgow pic.twitter.com/uKqNXVl6Sa— Jake McBain (@JakeMC_) February 28, 2024
No one :— DrHousefromwish🤡 (@jimhalper28) February 28, 2024
the Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience : pic.twitter.com/aHD8XL8ZV9
I could change him 💔 pic.twitter.com/eud1b0aE3q— 𝑆𝐼𝐴𝑁 𝑇𝐻𝑌𝑀𝐸𝑆 🫧 (@SianThymes) February 28, 2024
What if we kissed in front of the immersive Willy Wonka experience poster pic.twitter.com/NEZKbkVquO— Ben Yahr (@benyahr) February 28, 2024
it's time pic.twitter.com/mNzeqNjEvr— take another little reece of my heart now baby 💕 (@connolly_reece) February 28, 2024
Lady Gaga tried to investigate what happened at the Willy Wonka Experience in Glasgow herself— “I looked for evidence" pic.twitter.com/E3AYAlDBK5— 𝑆𝐼𝐴𝑁 𝑇𝐻𝑌𝑀𝐸𝑆 🫧 (@SianThymes) February 28, 2024
the Oompah Loompahs at the Glasgow Willy Wonka experience making a “pasadise of sweets treats” for the kids pic.twitter.com/k8RpdxW948— C. (@cstsher) February 28, 2024
The Unknown waiting for their part at the willy wonka experience pic.twitter.com/FVypelfWV2— kara 🧌📺 (@knmccc) February 28, 2024
“I hope this email finds you well.”— No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) February 28, 2024
How the email found me: pic.twitter.com/ft30HpGEd0
Willy Wonka: we are the music makers, we are the dreamers of dreams.— goofy broad 🇵🇸 (@HANTIFA_) February 28, 2024
The Unknown: pic.twitter.com/Lqa7cKNv9N