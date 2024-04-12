If you're unfamiliar with "trad wives," the term refers to women who are "traditional" stay-at-home wives and mothers and perform a lot of housework and childcare. On the internet, the term was originally associated with women who make content about that lifestyle, often encouraging others to adapt their way of living and even suggesting women take a submissive role to their husbands.

Arguably, creators like Nara Smith have been inappropriately labelled "trad wives" because their content centres on involved domestic tasks like from-scratch cooking. But as Cécile Simmons, a researcher at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, told Euronews: "The trad wife movement is an international movement of women who advocate a return to traditional gender norms through submitting to their husbands and promoting domesticity.” True trad wives try to convince women their lifestyle is aspirational, and even the best option, for women.

