"NYT You Better Be Counting Your Days" — 17 Tweets About Connections That I, Well, Connected With

If you've ever played the New York Times' fairly recent Connections game, you'll know how uniquely challenging some of the puzzles can be. In case you thought you were alone, you're not — here's 17 of the best Xs (formerly Tweets) we've seen on the topic:
They can never make me hate her, though.
Do you agree with these, or think another game should be catching more heat? (I still find Wordle way harder than Connections, and I think the Spelling Bee is slept on.) Let us know in the comments below!
Additional thumbnail credits: Focus Features / Universal Pictures / Fox / Comedy Central / NBC / Tim Robberts / Getty Images