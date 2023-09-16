"It's Cosy Like An Old Friend": People Are Sharing The Most Comforting TV And Movie Houses Of All Time

Recently, Reddit user u/CountryboyFinn asked the good people of r/popculturechat, "what are some homes from TV that are comforting to you?" Here are some of our favourite answers...
1. The Halliwell Manor in Charmed
2. Miss Honey's house from Matilda
3. The pineapple under the seaaa in SpongeBob SquarePants
7. The house from The Conners
10. Downton Abbey from, well, Downton Abbey
11. The apartment from The Nanny
12. The Van de Kamp house from Desperate Housewives
13. The Simpsons' house in The Simpsons
14. Lorelai's house from Gilmore Girls
15. The house from Hocus Pocus
16. The hotel from Schitt's Creek
17. Clarissa's bedroom in Clarissa Explains It All
18. The apartment from Seinfeld
19. The house from Drake and Josh
20. The house from Six Feet Under
21. Pickles' house in Rugrats
Shout out to u/CountryboyFinn and r/popculturechat for having this discussion!
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.