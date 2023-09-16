    "It's Cosy Like An Old Friend": People Are Sharing The Most Comforting TV And Movie Houses Of All Time

    Amy Glover
    by Amy Glover

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, Reddit user u/CountryboyFinn asked the good people of r/popculturechat, "what are some homes from TV that are comforting to you?" Here are some of our favourite answers...

    1. The Halliwell Manor in Charmed

    u/StrictWeb1101

    "Ugh, and to replace that beautiful grandfather clock every damn week?! These ladies kept it together."

    —u/annajoo1

    2. Miss Honey's house from Matilda

    "My garden goals forever." 

    —u/swess7

    "I've been in love with cottages ever since I saw this as a kid!"

    —u/IndyAJ_01

    3. The pineapple under the seaaa in SpongeBob SquarePants

    "Can we just talk about how spacious his house is? Three stories with a library, all from fry cook money? Like damn, I wanna live in Bikini Bottom if you get that much for cheap, lol." 

    —u/Global_Gift_470

    4. Carrie's apartment in Sex and the City

    "It's cosy like an old friend." 

    —u/No_Needleworker_5766

    5. The Banks' house in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

    u/realdealreel9·  

    "This was the peak of luxury to nine-year-old me." 

    —u/Okorela

    6. The house from Bob's Burgers

    u/Klutzy_Cap9377  

    "As an urban planning nerd, I stan the mixed-use set up."

    u/thisoneforsharing

    7. The house from The Conners

    "I've always loved Roseanne's home the most!"

    —u/CountryboyFinn

    8. The house from Boy Meets World

    —u/ChaosAndMath

    "This sends endorphins straight to my brain. It'd be worth $1.2 mil today." 

    —u/Wingkirs

    9. The house from Sabrina The Teenage Witch

    —u/iamharoldshipman

    "Still my dream house. The Spellman sisters could decorate."

    —u/hydrangeasinbloom

    10. Downton Abbey from, well, Downton Abbey

    "Just a comforting modest estate."

    —u/powerofawareness

    11. The apartment from The Nanny

    "The conversations happening in the kitchen while they drank tea and had a treat always made me feel at home."

    u/heythere30

    12. The Van de Kamp house from Desperate Housewives

    —u/Nymeria-76

    "All their homes were gorgeous!"

    —u/AMissKathyNewman

    13. The Simpsons' house in The Simpsons

    —u/Double_Bounce126

    "A winner so far for me…"

    —u/haubenmeise

    14. Lorelai's house from Gilmore Girls

    —u/haubenmeise

    "Such a beautiful house! One thing I never understood in the show was the reference to this house as small or cheap. It looks so large and beautiful on TV. I could never even imagine owning such a house!" 

    —u/NorthWeight3580

    15. The house from Hocus Pocus

    "Loved it then, love it still!"

    —u/SodaPop9639

    16. The hotel from Schitt's Creek

    —u/Capable_Bluejay9676

    "I know it's supposed to be run-down, but I always thought it was rather charming in its own way!"

    sam_cleal

    17. Clarissa's bedroom in Clarissa Explains It All

    "I loved it as a kid and was fascinated that they had step staircases."

    u/NoDesigner2742

    18. The apartment from Seinfeld

    u/Employee28064212

    "The bike always cracked me up. Did we ever see Jerry ride or talk about the bike? Loved this show though."

    —u/Admirable_Amazon

    19. The house from Drake and Josh

    —Forsaken_Put_6864

    "I like how the interior set actually looked like it matched the exterior." 

    —u/AdeptCarrot2 

    20. The house from Six Feet Under

    —u/peanusbudder

    "It's just so lovely!"

    aglover

    21. Pickles' house in Rugrats

    u/celestial_bloom

    "Maybe because it's always seen from the babies' point of view, but I used to think this house was so nice and spacious. Plenty of room to be wild and play lol!"

    bendzialdowski

    My honourable shout-outs go to Mia Thermopolis' mum's house in The Princess Diaires, the family home in Juno, and the house from The Bear in the Big Blue House. Do you think we missed any other great TV homes?