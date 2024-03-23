Skip To Content
    19 Slightly Useless Facts That Sound Fake But Are 100% True

    "The inventor of the Pringles can was buried in a Pringles can."

    Amy Glover
    by Amy Glover

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, Reddit user u/Dapper_Exam_202 asked the people of r/AskReddit, "What is ONE USELESS FACT that everyone needs to know?" Here are some of the most-upvoted replies:

    1. "A human's ability to smell petrichor (smell of wet earth from rain) is 200,000 times greater than a shark's ability to smell blood in water."

    Grass blades with water droplets, amidst other green foliage
    Picture Alliance / dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

    u/StrategyTop7612

    "This is probably my favourite one so far. I fucking love the smell of rain, this is so neat."

    u/subieluvr22

    "The smell is actually the rain interacting with dead bacteria in the ground."

    u/alphabetsuppe

    2. "Lighters were invented before matches."

    Metal lighter with flame against a dark background
    Yorven / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    u/audiofarmer

    "It's so weird to think about, but if you do, it kind of makes sense (I think. I could be wrong about how they both work). A lighter just relies on physically making a spark, which humans have been doing for a long time. Matches have a chemical compound on them, which ignites when they're struck - which is actually much more complex."

    u/bewildered_forks

    3. "The King of Hearts is the only king in a deck of cards without a moustache."

    Four King playing cards from a deck displayed in a row, showing Kings of spades, diamonds, hearts, and clubs
    Mixmike / Getty Images

    u/Ur_Wifez_Boyfriend

    Author's note: "He originally had one, but it was lost in the reproduction of the original design. A similar mistake caused his axe to become a sword," per The Guardian.

    4. "Helicopter' isn’t heli + copter; it’s helico (spiral) + pter (wing)."

    Helicopter in flight against a cloudy sky
    Glasshouse Images / Getty Images

    u/Novel_Move_9741

    "Ah so that's why they're called pterodactyls." 

    u/IamEclipse

    "Dactyl, from the Greek word δάχτυλο, means finger." 

    u/RolexWearinGay·  

    "Wingfinger. It makes so much sense!"

    u/makattak88

    5. "The inventor of the Pringles can was buried in a Pringles can. (Yes, he was cremated first and only part of his ashes were buried in a can. I’m not telling you which part.)"

    A Pringles can on a wooden surface with a gift tag addressed to &quot;Ben&quot; with &quot;5000 charlote houston tx 77005&quot; handwritten on it
    Houston Chronicle / Houston Chronicle via Getty Imag

    u/Mammoth_Virus261

    "Before the original commenter's clarification, my dumb ass was picturing a giant, Pringles-can-shaped coffin." 

    u/mustichooseausernam3·  

    6. "A 'jiffy' is an actual unit of time. It is the time light takes to travel femtometre, which is a millionth of a millionth of a millimetre. There are about three hundred thousand billion billion jiffys in a second."

    A tabletop with an analog clock in focus and a wristwatch in the foreground, slightly out of focus. A potted plant is to the right
    Picture Alliance / dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

    u/akasic_

    "Until the 19th century, a 'moment' was about 90 seconds." 

    u/uricargent

    7. "A woodpecker's tongue splits at the back of its head and wraps around its skull."

    Woodpecker perched on a tree branch, pecking at the wood
    Volodymyr Kucherenko / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    u/1mALittl3N0tStraight

    8. "Nintendo was founded in 1889. They made playing cards. Coca-Cola was first served in 1886. Dracula was published in 1897 and was set in the same time. Ergo, you could have a Dracula adaptation where Dracula drinks a Coke and plays Nintendo and it would be historically accurate."

    Person in vampire costume sits at a table with a game controller, with a drink to the right
    Christopher Robbins / Getty Images

    u/wheresmychin  

    "And since he hates sunlight, Dracula sitting in a basement, sipping jacked-up beverages, and playing Nintendo means he is the original gamer." 

    u/DopeCharma

    9. "Russia has a bigger surface area than Pluto. You could literally fit all of Pluto into Russia."

    A colorful map with Europe and Asia as backdrop and a large, detailed globe focused on Pluto in the foreground
    Peterhermesfurian / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    u/VanessaDoesVanNuys· 

    "Plutin... I am logging off." 

    u/somedogsarec0ps

    10. "The Rolls-Royce Ghost was initially so quiet it made drivers feel nauseous and sick, so they had to intentionally allow more sound to come into the vehicle."

    Front view of a Rolls-Royce car with a person standing in the background
    Martyn Lucy / Getty Images

    u/Haariz

    11. "The board game Monopoly was originally invented as a way to teach the player about the negative effects of unbridled capitalism."

    Person in pirate costume playing a giant Monopoly game with Sydney landmarks in the background
    William West / AFP via Getty Images

    u/Hoppy_Croaklightly

    12. "Cats have the cognition to comprehend the passing of time."

    Two separate images of tabby cats: one sitting beside a bag; the other sniffing a red alarm clock
    Kseniya Ovchinnikova / Getty Images

    u/Middle_Inspection711  

    13. "Dolly Parton was included in the production of Buffy the Vampire Slayer."

    Left: Dolly Parton singing into a microphone. Right: Buffy Summers character from TV show
    Paul Natkin / Getty Images / Warner Bros.

    u/Ideal_Despair·  

    14. "Baby hedgehogs are called hoglets. It's super important that you look at pics of them."

    Person holding a hedgehog in their hands outdoors
    Bilanol / Getty Images

    u/Free_Thinker4ever

    15. "Bananas are berries, but strawberries are not."

    Person peeling a banana, wearing a yellow cardigan over a grey shirt
    Kinga Krzeminska / Getty Images

    u/ServantofShemhazai·  

    16. "A group of pandas is called an 'embarrassment.'"

    Two pandas sitting and eating bamboo in a forested habitat
    Christophe Boisvieux / Getty Images

    u/lvfunk·  

    17. "All mammals above a certain weight pee for an average of 21 seconds, no matter if it’s an elephant or a skunk."

    White toilet next to a wall-mounted toilet paper holder in a small bathroom
    Aleksandr Zubkov / Getty Images

    u/lurker2487·  

    18. "Earth is the only planet in our solar system that doesn't take its name from Greek or Roman mythology."

    View of Earth from space with sunlight illuminating half the planet
    Drpixel / Getty Images

    u/SennaLuna

    19. "Honey never spoils. Archaeologists have found pots of honey in ancient Egyptian tombs that are over 3,000 years old and still perfectly edible."

    Hand drizzling honey from dipper into bowl with honeycomb in background on wooden surface
    Rapeepong Puttakumwong / Getty Images

    u/Plane_Stock6477

    Shout out to u/Dapper_Exam_202 and r/AskReddit for having this discussion.

    Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.    

    Do you have any fun facts to add? Let us know in the comments below!