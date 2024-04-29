"I’m Currently Close To The Happiest I’ve Ever Been" — Childless, Single Men Over 30 Are Sharing What Their Lives Are Like, And It's Proof Different Things Make Different People Happy

13. "After years of therapy with a really great therapist, I stopped feeling lonely or isolated and instead started genuinely loving my solitude. A big part of that was learning how to recognise, develop, and be with me. I used to be the type to date three or even four people at a time, because I'd get severely anxious, and I was trying to maximise my chances of finding a long-term partner. After I reconnected with myself, I was enjoying having this 'new' person in my life so much I didn't really feel like I needed to find someone else in order to be happy."

"I no longer feel any particular desire to complicate my life with a romantic partner unless I happen to meet someone who improves my life as much as I improve theirs and is compatible with me in healthy ways. I'm not particularly concerned about whether or not that actually ever ends up happening, because I've been very content in my current, single lifestyle for the past few years, and I've only been getting more and more excited about my future years."