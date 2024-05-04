If You've Been Having A Terrible Week, These 11 Reddit Posts Might Just Make It Worthwhile

2. "AITA for refusing to make a cookie table for my son's wedding?"
"My son is marrying Wendy, and the wedding is this summer. She is not close to her own mother for multiple reasons and is pushing hard to have me fill in the gap. I am not comfortable with it at all, especially with how hard she is pushing. She has multiple times overstepped boundaries, such as inviting herself along, discussing very personal issues, being very touchy, etc.
Due to these issues, we are not close, and my daughters are not huge fans of her. She asked me this week if I would make the cookie table for the wedding. It is something the bride's own mother would do with other female relatives. This is the first time hearing about this tradition, and I did some research. I would have to make over a thousand cookies from scratch to feed the wedding guests. I asked my daughters if they wanted to do it, and it was a strong no.
I informed her that I could not do it; it was way too much work, and I didn’t have the time. She told me okay, and I thought that was it.
My son called me up and told me I was a huge jerk. That Wendy has been crying about it, and I should step up. I am still refusing to do it.
AITA?"
5. "AITA for accepting money from my parents for my wedding then eloping?"
"My parents gave each of my brothers $50,000 when they graduated from college as a down payment on their home. When I graduated, they did not do the same for me. I asked about it, and they said my husband should provide. I wasn't married. I still lived at home.
Three years later, I met my husband. We dated for a year, and then we got engaged. My parents were overjoyed. When we set a date, they gave me a cheque for $50,000 to pay for the wedding. WTF?
I took the cheque, and we eloped. We then used the money for a down payment on a house. My husband had a similar amount saved up, so we are in a good spot with equity.
My parents are furious that they didn't get a big wedding for all their friends and family to attend.
They said that they gave me the money for a wedding. My argument is that I got married and had leftover money. Accurate in my books.
My brothers are on their side, so I am here to ask if I'm in the wrong.
AITA?"
7. "My ex-partner was willing to end our relationship because of my menstrual cycle. Yesterday, I finalised the purchase of his share of our house."
"His main issue with me was my disposal of wrapped tampons (carefully wrapped in tissue and a plastic bag to accommodate him) in the main bathroom bin, which is also where our shower is. He found this repulsive and refused to compromise, despite my efforts. I even procured a different bin with a secure lid, but his stance remained unchanged. He insisted that I use the private bathroom in my room, as he believed matters like menstruation should be kept far from him.
I always made sure to change my tampon before bathing or showering, and the main bathroom was more convenient given its location in the house. Why should I inconvenience myself by using the half bath in my room? After all, it is my house; my boyfriend doesn't contribute to rent.
Unfortunately, my boyfriend's friend took his side. His friend's behaviour escalated to verbal abuse towards me, with my boyfriend passively allowing it to unfold. He even attempted to persuade him to evict me from my own home. I presented him with an ultimatum: it was either me or his friend, but his loyalty lay with his friend, prompting the end of our relationship. I informed him that I would either sell the house or I will leave the house. Unable to afford the house without my financial contribution, I officially bought him out yesterday, putting an end to this headache. Now, I am free to dispose of my tampons as I see fit."
11. "A boomer threw a tantrum about people working from home so I embarrassed them in front of the team."
"I work for a real estate development company with about 25-30 employees in total. The ages of the people I work with range from 23-68. We are expected to be in the office twice a week on days of our choosing. Most of the employees love this system, even the senior-level people. Some of the older crowd prefer to be in the office. I have no issues with this as everyone is free to do whatever works best for them.
We have this one employee who is quite old and always has something bitter to say in our morning meetings. He isn’t a senior-level employee, but most of us answer to him out of respect for his age. He’s made some of us run personal errands for him and do additional admin work he doesn’t want to do. He’s just an old bully and always has something negative to say about our generation. One day he was tasked to do some admin work for our manager and he asked for help on it. (I had back-to-back meetings and a boatload of work to do.) I told him I couldn’t help. He was visibly frustrated with me and told me off to my manager. My manager spoke in my defence as she knew how busy I was. Still, I was annoyed with how he handled that.
The next morning we had a full team meeting and the topic of working from home came up — obviously, he had a few words about that. He said that his generation was harder working and that our generation has become extremely lazy. That working from home is just an excuse for people not to work. That our generation has it so easy and how people worked harder back in the day and didn’t slouch at home pretending to be doing their job. It was a very clear jab at my team and me. I was honestly so fed up, especially after what happened the day before. I snapped back with 'Well back in the day people could afford a house and support a family off of a single person’s income at 25.'
Some team members started laughing and some looked shocked. Immediately, others started chiming in. My coworker added that most people could afford to rent a place on their own for less than a third of what it costs now. I then said 'Most of us are almost 30 and can’t even afford a car so time/money wasted on transportation makes a huge difference to some of our lives.' For the first time ever, he didn’t know what to say. He just stayed dead quiet and tried to nervously laugh it off. (The way my coworker and I were talking was very calm. It didn’t come off as rude or condescending.) It felt so good to watch our managers nod along and agree with us.
Sweet but simple petty revenge."
Thanks to the people of Reddit for these posts!
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.
Additional thumbnail credits: NBC / Netflix / HBO