If You've Been Having A Terrible Week, These 11 Reddit Posts Might Just Make It Worthwhile

11. "A boomer threw a tantrum about people working from home so I embarrassed them in front of the team."

"I work for a real estate development company with about 25-30 employees in total. The ages of the people I work with range from 23-68. We are expected to be in the office twice a week on days of our choosing. Most of the employees love this system, even the senior-level people. Some of the older crowd prefer to be in the office. I have no issues with this as everyone is free to do whatever works best for them.



We have this one employee who is quite old and always has something bitter to say in our morning meetings. He isn’t a senior-level employee, but most of us answer to him out of respect for his age. He’s made some of us run personal errands for him and do additional admin work he doesn’t want to do. He’s just an old bully and always has something negative to say about our generation. One day he was tasked to do some admin work for our manager and he asked for help on it. (I had back-to-back meetings and a boatload of work to do.) I told him I couldn’t help. He was visibly frustrated with me and told me off to my manager. My manager spoke in my defence as she knew how busy I was. Still, I was annoyed with how he handled that.

The next morning we had a full team meeting and the topic of working from home came up — obviously, he had a few words about that. He said that his generation was harder working and that our generation has become extremely lazy. That working from home is just an excuse for people not to work. That our generation has it so easy and how people worked harder back in the day and didn’t slouch at home pretending to be doing their job. It was a very clear jab at my team and me. I was honestly so fed up, especially after what happened the day before. I snapped back with 'Well back in the day people could afford a house and support a family off of a single person’s income at 25.'

Some team members started laughing and some looked shocked. Immediately, others started chiming in. My coworker added that most people could afford to rent a place on their own for less than a third of what it costs now. I then said 'Most of us are almost 30 and can’t even afford a car so time/money wasted on transportation makes a huge difference to some of our lives.' For the first time ever, he didn’t know what to say. He just stayed dead quiet and tried to nervously laugh it off. (The way my coworker and I were talking was very calm. It didn’t come off as rude or condescending.) It felt so good to watch our managers nod along and agree with us.



Sweet but simple petty revenge."

u/WarmAge9940 / r/pettyrevenge