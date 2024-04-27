"I Told People I Got Hit By A Car But I Actually Ran Myself Over" — 44 Of The Best Reddit Posts From This April

8. "The venue my chess club rented threw us out at our opening night for bringing 'unauthorised outside material,' AKA chess boards and books."

"After weeks of discussions with the town hall, they finally accepted to 'hire' a venue to our chess club.

As we were setting everything up for our opening night, someone from town hall peeked in and pointed at the chess boards and pieces and asked us where we took them from. When we replied that they were ours, he told us that we were not allowed to bring in outside stuff 'if it had not been cleared with the director before.'

We tried telling him it was no big deal; we tried explaining that it is kind of usual for a chess club to bring chess sets; we tried promising him that we'd bring any of the paperwork he wanted in order as soon as possible. The man would not budge.

It somehow escalated from 'you shouldn't bring things here' to 'you will all leave.'

Then someone suggested calling the director. Which he did.

I don't know what he told her, but by the time we spoke to her, she had gone ballistic. She had NOT authorised us to bring chess sets. Our behaviour was inexcusable (?!). She would write us an official reprimand, and we needed to leave and take everything with us right now, or else. Then she hung up.

I wish I could stay we heroically resisted or something, but we're a group of chess nerds; so we took our stuff and left, and now I'm just ranting about it on the internet."

r/mildlyinfuriating, u/Jiriakel