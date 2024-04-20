If You've Had A Crappy Week, These 20 Random Reddit Posts Might Just Make You Feel Better

17. "AITA for faking a serious eye injury, making my mum faint, and ruining my birthday party?"

"My mum thinks the height of humor is to smash my and my siblings' faces into our birthday cakes. I have no idea why but it amuses her.



I just turned 15 and I told her that if she planned to do that to me again I would rather not have a cake or even a party.

She promised that she would not do it and she was upset that I threatened to not attend if she planned it without that promise.

I knew she was lying because I know her. So I made a plan with my friends. One of them does cosplay and helped me out with a very basic trick. The other two who were also present at my party were there to play along and make it worse.

When my mum smashed my face into the cake as expected I screamed like I was shot. I took the patch I had in my hand and pulled my face away from the cake and put my hand to my eye.

The patch had a stub of candle that stuck out between my fingers and some fake blood. My friends came to the rescue and I screamed that I couldn't see out of that eye. One of them looked under my hand and pretended to have to go to the bathroom to throw up.

My mum literally fainted. Once that happened I called off the joke really quickly. I showed everyone that it was just a joke. But the day was wrecked. There was fake blood everywhere and someone had called an ambulance. Which was good because we ended up needing it for my mum.

I didn't get in trouble because I showed my dad the texts showing that my mum had promised not to do the cake thing. But my mum is pissed that I made her look bad and like a liar because I showed everyone the texts because they were all mad at me to begin with.

I think that if she hadn't lied then nothing would have happened so this is all on her."

