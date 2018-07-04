Here Are Some Of The Best Fan Reactions To England Making It To The World Cup Quarter-Finals

In case you missed it, football is well and truly coming home after the most dramatic 120 minutes of play last night, followed by a nailbiting penalty shootout.
On a night when 23.6 million viewers tuned in to watch the national team beat Colombia 4–3 on penalties, English pride stretched far and wide.
There were celebrations across London.
They were loving it in the BBC newsroom.
There were absolute scenes in Nottingham.
And there were huge celebrations in Ibiza, where Stormzy literally paused his performance to check the results before going wild with festivalgoers.
Oh, and wait: Off-duty soldiers were celebrating in Iraq too.
So basically that's that. Football's. Coming. Home.
