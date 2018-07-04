 back to top
Here Are Some Of The Best Fan Reactions To England Making It To The World Cup Quarter-Finals

A historic win against Colombia on penalties. Yes, you read that right, PENALTIES.

Ade Onibada
Ade Onibada
In case you missed it, football is well and truly coming home after the most dramatic 120 minutes of play last night, followed by a nailbiting penalty shootout.

Everyone watching #ENGvCOL
Chelsea-Belle @ChelseaMears_

Everyone watching #ENGvCOL

On a night when 23.6 million viewers tuned in to watch the national team beat Colombia 4–3 on penalties, English pride stretched far and wide.

Meanwhile in Clapham Junction… #WorldCup
LON(DRÉ)S @BlackInterlude

Meanwhile in Clapham Junction… #WorldCup

There were celebrations across London.

@NeilAPerry @David_Powles Shoreditch last night ten mins after England won
Greggles @greg_the_gooner

Greggles @greg_the_gooner

@NeilAPerry @David_Powles Shoreditch last night ten mins after England won

Scenes in London bridge #itscominghome
Jack Wiltshire @Jackanovic

Scenes in London bridge #itscominghome

Meanwhile in #FinsburyPark #ENGCOL
Josephine Amsel @Josieamsel

Meanwhile in #FinsburyPark #ENGCOL

They were loving it in the BBC newsroom.

The moment England won the penalty shootouts and the @BBCNews newsroom exploded - as captured by #BBCOS. #ENGvCOL
Seref Isler @seref_i

Seref Isler @seref_i

The moment England won the penalty shootouts and the @BBCNews newsroom exploded - as captured by #BBCOS. #ENGvCOL

There were absolute scenes in Nottingham.

#ENGCOL party in Nottingham #NFFC #england its coming home 🦁 🦁 🦁
Tom 🔴🔴🔴 #nffc @Tomnffcc

Tom 🔴🔴🔴 #nffc @Tomnffcc

#ENGCOL party in Nottingham #NFFC #england its coming home 🦁 🦁 🦁

And there were huge celebrations in Ibiza, where Stormzy literally paused his performance to check the results before going wild with festivalgoers.

Only Stormzy could stop his #MerkyFestival headline set at @ibizarocks to watch England win the penalty shoot out and then go straight into 'Big For Your Boots' 🔥💥🔥💥 https://t.co/MwqBadFzMQ
Ben Anderson @IAmBenAnderson

Ben Anderson @IAmBenAnderson

Only Stormzy could stop his #MerkyFestival headline set at @ibizarocks to watch England win the penalty shoot out and then go straight into 'Big For Your Boots' 🔥💥🔥💥 https://t.co/MwqBadFzMQ

Oh, and wait: Off-duty soldiers were celebrating in Iraq too.

The reaction in Iraq as the last penalty sends .@England through to the quarter finals #ComeOnEngland #ENGCOL
The Grenadier Guards @GrenadierGds

The Grenadier Guards @GrenadierGds

The reaction in Iraq as the last penalty sends .@England through to the quarter finals #ComeOnEngland #ENGCOL

So basically that's that. Football's. Coming. Home.

Fucking hell these football coming home memes are getting out of hand
🌺 Tom Usher 🌺 @tom_usher_

🌺 Tom Usher 🌺 @tom_usher_

Fucking hell these football coming home memes are getting out of hand

