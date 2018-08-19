 back to top
This TV Host Went Years Without Seasoning His Chicken And Everyone Is Puzzled

"Put some pepper on it and it changed everything." 🌶🌶🌶

Ade Onibada
A TV presenter has gone viral after revealing that he previously didn't season his chicken dishes but since introducing pepper, nothing has been the same.

I’m finished LOOOOOOOOOL
In a cooking segment on Friday's episode of "This Morning", host Matt Edmondson appeared alongside Mollie King and chef Angela Hartnett who stopped by to demonstrate her recipe for a chicken and chorizo tray bake.

ITV Hub

The 32-year-old presenter kicked off the segment by declaring his love for the poultry dish, telling viewers: "I love chicken, you know I love chicken, I always say it's my favourite meat."

ITV Hub

The self-proclaimed chicken enthusiast then went on to ask guest chef Angela: "Out of curiosity, are you seasoning the chicken beforehand?"

ITV Hub
First red flag.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy / Via giphy.com

The presenter, who stepped into the shoes of regular Phillip Schofield for the day, went on to ask: "Should you always season chicken? because I went for years not doing it and it tasting quite bland and suddenly someone was like 'put some pepper on it' and it changed everything."

ITV

That's right, Matt Edmondson discovered pepper and it "changed EVERYTHING."

Giphy / Via giphy.com

His honesty about his years of consuming flavourless chicken prompted guest chef Angela to ask a very important question: "Why did you not season it?"

ITV Hub
Confirming what viewers had suspected, Matt admitted: "I don't know how to cook Angela."

ITV Hub

The chef then generously offered her services and some culinary advice: "Maybe we need to have a few lessons then – you don't need to over-season stuff but I do think you need to season stuff from the beginning."

ITV Hub

The moment was captured on social media and has been viewed more than 2 million times and sparked hundreds of responses.

@Elyas_FoodBae Reminds me of this
@Elyas_FoodBae PEPPER CHANGED THE GAME?! LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL 😂😂😂😂😂😂😭
@Elyas_FoodBae @EJizzle_ Wait til he adds some pepper AND salt! Watch out now! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
@Elyas_FoodBae The fact that he was so serious when he said this
@sarahmufc93 @Elyas_FoodBae @Sbower18 Take him to a Nando's and watch him have an existential crisis.
@Peachhhhhhhh @Elyas_FoodBae “Should you always season chicken” oh wow I don’t even want to think about the cardboard chicken he’s been eating for years
@Elyas_FoodBae Him when he added pepper for the first time
Even south London rapper and restaurant owner Krept found the funny side of the seasoning revelation.

Nah this is fucking funny😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/7EXJCp2nHT
And Matt seems to be loving his viral moment.

I’ve gone viral. 😂#seasoning https://t.co/dI7ucufHlh
Moral of the story: A little seasoning goes a long way.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy / Via giphy.com

Ade Onibada is a junior reporter at BuzzFeed and is based in London.

