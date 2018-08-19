This TV Host Went Years Without Seasoning His Chicken And Everyone Is Puzzled

A TV presenter has gone viral after revealing that he previously didn't season his chicken dishes but since introducing pepper, nothing has been the same.
In a cooking segment on Friday's episode of "This Morning", host Matt Edmondson appeared alongside Mollie King and chef Angela Hartnett who stopped by to demonstrate her recipe for a chicken and chorizo tray bake.
The 32-year-old presenter kicked off the segment by declaring his love for the poultry dish, telling viewers: "I love chicken, you know I love chicken, I always say it's my favourite meat."
The self-proclaimed chicken enthusiast then went on to ask guest chef Angela: "Out of curiosity, are you seasoning the chicken beforehand?"
First red flag.
The presenter, who stepped into the shoes of regular Phillip Schofield for the day, went on to ask: "Should you always season chicken? because I went for years not doing it and it tasting quite bland and suddenly someone was like 'put some pepper on it' and it changed everything."
That's right, Matt Edmondson discovered pepper and it "changed EVERYTHING."
His honesty about his years of consuming flavourless chicken prompted guest chef Angela to ask a very important question: "Why did you not season it?"
Confirming what viewers had suspected, Matt admitted: "I don't know how to cook Angela."
The chef then generously offered her services and some culinary advice: "Maybe we need to have a few lessons then – you don't need to over-season stuff but I do think you need to season stuff from the beginning."
The moment was captured on social media and has been viewed more than 2 million times and sparked hundreds of responses.
Even south London rapper and restaurant owner Krept found the funny side of the seasoning revelation.
And Matt seems to be loving his viral moment.
Moral of the story: A little seasoning goes a long way.
