This Grandma Living Her Best Life At A London Carnival Is Proof That You Are Never "Too Old"

A 92-year-old grandma who attended Notting Hill Carnival over the bank holiday weekend has been catapulted to internet fame and she isn't quite sure why.
Elizabeth Malin-Seabrook told BuzzFeed News: "I am amazed. l spoke to my son this morning, l said, 'Somebody has got to explain this to me because I don’t understand it — it’s just because I went to Carnival?' I don’t understand."
Malin-Seabrook, born 17 February 1926, told BuzzFeed News that she is no stranger to London's famous celebration of Caribbean culture and has attended in the past.
While her newfound fame might be strange to the grandmother of two, she tells BuzzFeed News that there was once a time she dreamed of stardom as an actor.
People loved her energy and positivity.
And thought she looked in very good health.
And others were straight-up inspired.
In addition to being open to acting roles, this youthful lady is also down to shake a leg on Ladbroke Grove next year, she said: "If God spares me and I’m here in London then of course, no doubt I will continue to support."
All together now...
