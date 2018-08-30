 back to top
This Grandma Living Her Best Life At A London Carnival Is Proof That You Are Never "Too Old"

Elizabeth Malin-Seabrook told BuzzFeed News: "I am amazed. l spoke to my son this morning, l said, 'Somebody has got to explain this to me because I don't understand it — it's just because I went to Carnival?' I don't understand."

Ade Onibada
A 92-year-old grandma who attended Notting Hill Carnival over the bank holiday weekend has been catapulted to internet fame and she isn't quite sure why.

My 92-year old grandmother went to #NottingHillCarnival over the weekend &amp; danced to the floor with strangers in the rain. May this be a lesson to us all, that you are as old you feel. Just *look* at the joy in her lovely face.
Angelica Malin @jellymalin

My 92-year old grandmother went to #NottingHillCarnival over the weekend &amp; danced to the floor with strangers in the rain. May this be a lesson to us all, that you are as old you feel. Just *look* at the joy in her lovely face. https://t.co/qMyiEnWcbw

Malin-Seabrook, born 17 February 1926, told BuzzFeed News that she is no stranger to London's famous celebration of Caribbean culture and has attended in the past.

She said: "Yes, it has always been very, very enjoyable. I go to support these good people who prepare for a whole year to make a happy event, a happy sight, and heaven knows there's so much going on in this world that's so perfectly dreadful that I will always go and support them in this lovely thing that they are trying to do."
She said: "Yes, it has always been very, very enjoyable. I go to support these good people who prepare for a whole year to make a happy event, a happy sight, and heaven knows there’s so much going on in this world that’s so perfectly dreadful that I will always go and support them in this lovely thing that they are trying to do."

While her newfound fame might be strange to the grandmother of two, she tells BuzzFeed News that there was once a time she dreamed of stardom as an actor.

She said: "I wanted to be an actress growing up and I was accepted to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, but my parents wouldn't let me go. You know in those days it was like wanting to go on the streets, it just wasn't a respectful thing. I think that's what it was, but they wouldn't let me go."

Angelica Malin's tweet about attending Notting Hill Carnival with her grandmother has since gone viral and made her a star online.

Angelica Malin's tweet about attending Notting Hill Carnival with her grandmother has since gone viral and made her a star online.

People loved her energy and positivity.

@jellymalin I wish these were the photos in our newspapers today...this is the true spirit of Carnival! Thank you so much for sharing
Inez Soman @Inezjaya

And thought she looked in very good health.

@jellymalin @wubwubldn ....no way is your dear Nan 92 years of age, what an amazing lady — What ever it is she does to keep her youthful good looks, tell her to bottle it, she'll make a fortune... .... God bless her 💙xx
Joe Hylton🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @JoeHylton1

@jellymalin @irishvixen21 She's 92?!?! I would've guessed 75 at the oldest! Thank you for sharing!!
Phil@Ear2ThereTravel @ear_to_there

@jellymalin a - this is amazing b - 92??????? really????? Get it girl...
Lost Han Found @LostHanFound

@jellymalin @Timi_Williams9 This is something good coming from notting hill carnival fair play to your grandmother enjoying herself as she was 21 💃🏻👏🏾👌🏾❤️ #danceandhavefun
Cainesyyyyy @CainesyD

@jellymalin That's my friend in one of your photos!! They said your nan was an amazing lady 😍
Hannah Beavis @Apple_City

@jellymalin @MGNevents This is the best thing ever x
Rum Baba Events @rumbabaevents

And others were straight-up inspired.

@jellymalin @TheSilverLineUK Inspirational to us all... Thank you for sharing - looks like she had a wonderful time #lovelaterlife #inspirational
Stocks Hall Care @StocksHall

@jellymalin @suenewse99 Hugely inspirational! You put a massive smile on my face today #DanceLikeNobodyIsWatching 😍
Michelle Williams @MichelleGoreham

@jellymalin Wow just incredible😘😘
Carrie Eddins @blondepreneur

In addition to being open to acting roles, this youthful lady is also down to shake a leg on Ladbroke Grove next year, she said: "If God spares me and I’m here in London then of course, no doubt I will continue to support."

Granny is coming round to mine for dinner tonight &amp; I'm going to read her out all your lovely comments. Thanks guys 💔
Angelica Malin @jellymalin

All together now...

