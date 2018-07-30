 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

People Love How These Women Got Their Friend Through A Super Awkward Moment On TV

"I hope you didn't film that bit."

Posted on
Ade Onibada
Ade Onibada
BuzzFeed Staff

A group of friends are being applauded for how well they handled an awkward TV moment after one of their team members had her wig fall off during filming.

The team, who called themselves &quot;The London Girls&quot;, is made up of friends Tracey Obaretin, Vicky Oyinlola, Lara Ekundayo, Michelle Okuomose, and Shanice Evans.The students took part in Channel 4&#x27;s The Crystal Maze, a game show where contestants take on a variety of mental and physical challenges testing their abilities as a team.
Crystal Maze

The team, who called themselves "The London Girls", is made up of friends Tracey Obaretin, Vicky Oyinlola, Lara Ekundayo, Michelle Okuomose, and Shanice Evans.

The students took part in Channel 4's The Crystal Maze, a game show where contestants take on a variety of mental and physical challenges testing their abilities as a team.

It was after attempting one of the challenges that Michelle's wig decided to betray her and slipped off. Here's that moment in full:

Oops - too late! We filmed it... and then we put it on the television. Sorry! #CrystalMaze
The Crystal Maze @TheCrystalMaze

Oops - too late! We filmed it... and then we put it on the television. Sorry! #CrystalMaze

Reply Retweet Favorite

Then it was all hands on deck as the team did what any good friends would do and form an all-important protective circle as the wig was reattached.

The Crystal Maze

Michelle, 23, can be heard screaming "Stop filming!" and "I hope you didn't film that bit!"

She told BuzzFeed News: “I did the first activity, a water one, so originally my wig was glued on but it got wet which meant the glue holding it dissolved.

"I had no clips and no glue to secure it so I literally had to just manage the wig unsecured and I hoped that it wouldn’t come off."

Advertisement

Host Richard Ayoade was all of us being unsure about how to act in such circumstances.

The Crystal Maze

So he chose to do nothing but patiently wait and watch as the team united to properly secure the wig.

The Crystal Maze

"Honestly, it was just so funny to us," Michelle added. "I didn’t know that they were still filming, I thought they had stopped filming so everyone was just laughing."

The Crystal Maze
Advertisement

Well this is awkward.

The Crystal Maze

😭

The Crystal Maze

The Anglia Ruskin university student told BuzzFeed News she was consulted about having the wig debacle included in the episode.

"Production asked me if I was comfortable with it being included in the final edit and there was no pressure at all," Michelle said. "I discussed it with my girls and we just thought it was so funny so I agreed to them keeping it in."

The show's executive producer Neale Simpson said: "We absolutely loved having the London Girls on our show and it's been so amazing seeing how many people enjoyed watching them take on the maze.

"It's testament to their fantastic friendships and brilliant sense of fun that when we asked them if we could show Michelle's mishap they didn't hesitate to say yes!"

The team are now being celebrated online for their friendship and their overall performance on the show.

@TheCrystalMaze These girls are fantastic. We should all be blessed to have friends like this. Doubled over cracking up but still supportive enough to get up and fix a wig malfunction quick sharp😍😂
Victoria Diboye-Suku @MissVictoriaD_S

@TheCrystalMaze These girls are fantastic. We should all be blessed to have friends like this. Doubled over cracking up but still supportive enough to get up and fix a wig malfunction quick sharp😍😂

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

People love how well it sums up friendship.

@TheCrystalMaze having a laugh and being supportive perfect example of friendship
elaine gallacher @vieuxnq

@TheCrystalMaze having a laugh and being supportive perfect example of friendship

Reply Retweet Favorite
@TheCrystalMaze Hahahahaha this is hilarious and it’s amazing they allowed you to keep that clip in the final cut. Talk about good sports 👏🏼
Neelam! ッ @NeelamCena

@TheCrystalMaze Hahahahaha this is hilarious and it’s amazing they allowed you to keep that clip in the final cut. Talk about good sports 👏🏼

Reply Retweet Favorite
@TheCrystalMaze Fully love how they all gathered around her and helped without her having to asking! His face was a picture tho 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Nigisti @YaaAsentewaa

@TheCrystalMaze Fully love how they all gathered around her and helped without her having to asking! His face was a picture tho 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply Retweet Favorite
@_Larah2101 @Rachel_Haith @TheCrystalMaze You are legends for allowing them to air it! Thank you so much for the gift that was this episode!🤣🤣🤣
Iram @BespokeBijouxUK

@_Larah2101 @Rachel_Haith @TheCrystalMaze You are legends for allowing them to air it! Thank you so much for the gift that was this episode!🤣🤣🤣

Reply Retweet Favorite
@TheCrystalMaze Brilliant, forget the crystals you girls were diamonds 💎💎💎💎💎
Johanna @decadedesigner

@TheCrystalMaze Brilliant, forget the crystals you girls were diamonds 💎💎💎💎💎

Reply Retweet Favorite

Defending your friend's wig = Absolute friendship goals.

The Crystal Maze: Episode 2 - The London Girls
The Crystal Maze

The Crystal Maze: Episode 2 - The London Girls

Ade Onibada is a junior reporter at BuzzFeed and is based in London.

Contact Ade Onibada at ade.onibada@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
 
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App