People Love How These Women Got Their Friend Through A Super Awkward Moment On TV

The students took part in Channel 4's The Crystal Maze , a game show where contestants take on a variety of mental and physical challenges testing their abilities as a team.

The team, who called themselves "The London Girls", is made up of friends Tracey Obaretin, Vicky Oyinlola, Lara Ekundayo, Michelle Okuomose, and Shanice Evans.

A group of friends are being applauded for how well they handled an awkward TV moment after one of their team members had her wig fall off during filming.

Oops - too late! We filmed it... and then we put it on the television. Sorry! #CrystalMaze

It was after attempting one of the challenges that Michelle's wig decided to betray her and slipped off. Here's that moment in full:

Then it was all hands on deck as the team did what any good friends would do and form an all-important protective circle as the wig was reattached.

"I had no clips and no glue to secure it so I literally had to just manage the wig unsecured and I hoped that it wouldn’t come off."

She told BuzzFeed News: “I did the first activity, a water one, so originally my wig was glued on but it got wet which meant the glue holding it dissolved.

Host Richard Ayoade was all of us being unsure about how to act in such circumstances.

So he chose to do nothing but patiently wait and watch as the team united to properly secure the wig.

"Honestly, it was just so funny to us," Michelle added. "I didn’t know that they were still filming, I thought they had stopped filming so everyone was just laughing."

The Anglia Ruskin university student told BuzzFeed News she was consulted about having the wig debacle included in the episode.

"Production asked me if I was comfortable with it being included in the final edit and there was no pressure at all," Michelle said. "I discussed it with my girls and we just thought it was so funny so I agreed to them keeping it in."

The show's executive producer Neale Simpson said: "We absolutely loved having the London Girls on our show and it's been so amazing seeing how many people enjoyed watching them take on the maze.

"It's testament to their fantastic friendships and brilliant sense of fun that when we asked them if we could show Michelle's mishap they didn't hesitate to say yes!"