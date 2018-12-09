Man City's Raheem Sterling Called Out The Media For "Fuelling Racism" While Covering Black Players

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has called out the media for what he believes is its role in "fuelling racism" in football.

The 24-year-old took to his personal Instagram to post two headlines from the same publication to make a point about how the media framed recent stories.

In his caption, Sterling, who was born in Jamaica, wrote: "I just want to say, I am not normally the person to talk a lot but when I think I need my point to be heard I will speak up. Regarding what was said at the Chelsea game as you can see by my reaction I just had to laugh because I don't expect better."

Sterling was referring to an incident at Saturday's football match against London team Chelsea. Police are investigating whether Sterling was the victim of racial abuse from a Chelsea fan during Saturday’s Premier League game.

On his Instagram post, Sterling continued: "You have two young players starting out their careers both play for the same team, both have done the right thing which is buy a new house for their mothers who have put in a lot of time and love into helping them get where they are.

"But look how the news papers get there message across for the young black player and then for the young white player.

"I think this is unacceptable both innocents have not done a thing wrong but just by the way it has been worded. This young black kid is looked at in a bad light."

"It helps fuel racism and aggressive behaviours, so for all the newspapers that don't understand why people are racist in this day and age all I have to say is have a second though about fair publicity and give all players an equal chance," the post ended.