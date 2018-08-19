People Are Loving Little Mix's Leigh-Ann Pinnock's Note To Her 7-Year-Old Niece

Little Mix singer Leigh-Ann Pinnock is being hailed as an "inspiration" after writing a moving post encouraging young black girl to "love your curls, love your afro."
The 26-year-old performer took to Twitter and Instagram to share a message of empowerment inspired by a heart-breaking conversation with her 7-year-old niece.
She wrote: "My niece of 7 years once said she didn’t like her Afro & wanted to look like the other girls in her class, it broke my heart that she didn’t consider what she had as beautiful..Love your curls, love your Afro..we need to teach young black girls that it IS just as beautiful."
The message has been well received online with supporters of all ages sharing their personal stories of learning to love their natural mane.
The post has also sparked debate regarding ideas around what hair is considered beautiful.
In responding to some of the criticisms of Leigh-Ann's message, people have jumped to her defence and pointed out that her message speaks to a unique experience.
The post has garnered over 52,000 likes on Twitter and is just as popular on Instagram with fans praising the singer for her words of encouragement and promoting self-love.
