She said: "Of all the random stuff I've tweeted over the years, this is not the thing I would have bet on. But I think the world is a hard and scary place and people are afraid to be vulnerable by putting themselves out there like this. But when you do, people want to support you, because, really, I’ve already kind of roasted myself anyway, so what did I have to lose? They want to cheer for regular people."

The part-time gymnastics coach shared that she had received mainly positive comments with only a "tiny handful that weren't 100% positive" and hoped that more people would be encouraged to share their small wins.

"People do cool stuff all the time and don't even realise how cool it is. We should share more of that stuff."