They told BuzzFeed News: "The trend with major brands in the UK natural hair scene is to idolise loose curls and wavy textures whilst tokenising the women with kinkier textures who created the scene. So this campaign was not surprising to us. It's a huge faux pas to join ranks with John Frieda, a brand renowned for only catering to white women with loose waves."

John Frieda denies this: A spokesperson said the company hoped "the Designed for Demanding Hair campaign reaches all women," adding: "We would never wish to exclude anyone.”

A spokesperson for Curls Like Us said: "Curls Like Us was started as a platform to bring together all people with curly hair — sharing tips, advice, and curly hair stories."

They went on: "Rochelle is a strong advocate for curly hair, having struggled to embrace her natural hair when she was younger, and wants to encourage people of all ages, hair types, and races to embrace their natural curly hair through the Curls Like Us platform."