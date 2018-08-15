 back to top
John Frieda Named Rochelle Humes As Their "Curl Positivity" Ambassador And Some People Are Not Impressed

"Put this whole thing in the bin."

Ade Onibada
British hair care brand John Frieda has recently unveiled TV personality Rochelle Humes as the face of its "curl positivity" campaign.

Brand @JohnFriedaUK is excited to partner with @RochelleHumes as part of its new Frizz Ease Dream Curls campaign, Designed For Demanding Hair. Rochelle will be helping to spread curl-positivity &amp; share her own journey towards curl acceptance. Read more: https://t.co/YR1o135LZ4 https://t.co/jbiNtCRpnT
Hair UK Show @HairUKShow

The mother of two has been open about her journey to embrace her naturally curly mane after being inspired to set an example for her two young daughters.

Instagram: @rochellehumes

She regularly uses the hashtag #CurlCrushWednesday and runs a separate Instagram account dedicated to spotlighting natural hair called Curls Like Us.

Instagram: @curlslikeus

But some people are not entirely happy that the 29-year-old is the face of a "curl-positive" movement. They claim that her account doesn't feature enough black women.

Curls acceptance? Her hair Insta page mainly features white &amp; light skinned women w/ curls that have always been accepted. Dark skinned women are with 4C hair are too few and far between on the page for this to be credible. Unless the product isn’t for black women with 4C hair. https://t.co/3m7UvOWnfz
Tobi Oredein @IamTobiOredein

@HairUKShow @JohnFriedaUK @RochelleHumes This is such a poor collaboration especially when platforms like @curltureuk exist that represent all hair types. Rochelle’s Instagram page is notorious for the erasure of dark skinned black women with 4C hair. Despite being called out about this she just ignores people.
Chanté 🇩🇲🇯🇲 @ChantayyJayy

People aren't entirely impressed with the choice of language in the campaign either, which is described as "designed to meet the demands of curly hair".

Demanding hair.. yikes.. https://t.co/3343nsUJt0
Oloni @Oloni

@HairUKShow demanding hair?
janay-marie @JanayMarie

@HairUKShow @JohnFriedaUK @RochelleHumes Yeah. Put this whole thing in the bin.
🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪 @Yxmikxni

Jay-Ann Lopez and Patrina Charles, who together form Curlture, a UK-based platform that works to empower women to embrace their natural hair and beauty, agree with the criticism.

Instagram: @curltureuk

They told BuzzFeed News: "The trend with major brands in the UK natural hair scene is to idolise loose curls and wavy textures whilst tokenising the women with kinkier textures who created the scene. So this campaign was not surprising to us. It's a huge faux pas to join ranks with John Frieda, a brand renowned for only catering to white women with loose waves."

John Frieda denies this: A spokesperson said the company hoped "the Designed for Demanding Hair campaign reaches all women," adding: "We would never wish to exclude anyone.”

A spokesperson for Curls Like Us said: "Curls Like Us was started as a platform to bring together all people with curly hair — sharing tips, advice, and curly hair stories."

They went on: "Rochelle is a strong advocate for curly hair, having struggled to embrace her natural hair when she was younger, and wants to encourage people of all ages, hair types, and races to embrace their natural curly hair through the Curls Like Us platform."

And John Frieda has stood by its decision to name Humes as the face of the campaign.

Instagram: @rochellehumes

Louise Yankovic-Jenkins, the UK marketing director at John Frieda, told BuzzFeed News: "Rochelle is a long-time fan and user of John Frieda and this, combined with her recent decision to embrace her curls, made her a natural choice of ambassador for Dream Curls. We are proud of this campaign and the work we’re doing with Rochelle to encourage women to embrace and celebrate their natural curls and waves.”

And the company insists that the language is inspired by "customer feedback".

Consider this #FrizzEaseStyleHack to cheat your way to revived blow-dry, for a flawless #NewYearsEve style
John Frieda @JohnFriedaUK

A spokesperson for John Frieda said: “It was inspired by our customer feedback — that they have demanding lives and high expectations, and that their hair demands the best. We provide products that help transform her demanding hair, whether that be dull into the brightest blonde, flat into hair with volume or frizzy to smooth curls."

Ade Onibada is a junior reporter at BuzzFeed and is based in London.

Contact Ade Onibada at ade.onibada@buzzfeed.com.

