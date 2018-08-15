British hair care brand John Frieda has recently unveiled TV personality Rochelle Humes as the face of its "curl positivity" campaign.
The mother of two has been open about her journey to embrace her naturally curly mane after being inspired to set an example for her two young daughters.
She regularly uses the hashtag #CurlCrushWednesday and runs a separate Instagram account dedicated to spotlighting natural hair called Curls Like Us.
But some people are not entirely happy that the 29-year-old is the face of a "curl-positive" movement. They claim that her account doesn't feature enough black women.
People aren't entirely impressed with the choice of language in the campaign either, which is described as "designed to meet the demands of curly hair".
Jay-Ann Lopez and Patrina Charles, who together form Curlture, a UK-based platform that works to empower women to embrace their natural hair and beauty, agree with the criticism.
And John Frieda has stood by its decision to name Humes as the face of the campaign.
And the company insists that the language is inspired by "customer feedback".
