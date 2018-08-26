 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

People Are Loving This Presenter's Jerk Rice Inspired Carnival Cookout Parody

Meet Jamie Oliver's "cousin" Jonny.

Posted on
Ade Onibada
Ade Onibada
BuzzFeed Staff

Meet Jonny Oliver. He claims to be a relative of celebrity chef Jamie Oliver and is winning his own following of fans with his take on Caribbean cooking.

Twitter

Ok so he's not actually related to Jamie, but 25-year-old Munya Chawawa is winning fans with his comedy sketch inspired by the celebrity chef's recent "jerk rice" debacle.

After the success of Jamie Oliver's jerk rice - Jonny Oliver is here with his very own CARIBBEAN CARNIVAL COOKOUT 🍌🍗🍚🤤 Please RT to share the recipe 💛💚💛 #NottingHillCarnival #JamieOliver #jerkrice https://t.co/GFRbgZU5u4
Munya Chawawa @munyachawawa

After the success of Jamie Oliver's jerk rice - Jonny Oliver is here with his very own CARIBBEAN CARNIVAL COOKOUT 🍌🍗🍚🤤 Please RT to share the recipe 💛💚💛 #NottingHillCarnival #JamieOliver #jerkrice https://t.co/GFRbgZU5u4

Reply Retweet Favorite

The comedian shared his short parody on Twitter where he puts together a jerk-inspired meal to coincide with Notting Hill Carnival celebrations.

Twitter

Munya told BuzzFeed News: "I made the video because I saw how the jerk rice news rubbed people up the wrong way, and I think laughter is the best medicine."

Twitter
Advertisement

Jamie was recently criticised by British MP Dawn Butler for his use of the term "jerk" on his latest food product, "jerk rice," and accused of appropriation.

Ocado / Via ocado.com

Munya continued: "I was on the way home on the bus and I was laughing at the thought a whole cookery show based on errors. So I ran into Sainsbury's and then the sketch was born."

Twitter

In preparing for his sketch, the Reprezent radio presenter explained, "I watched a few cooking videos on YouTube and then let the ad libs flow."

Twitter

"It makes me really crack up and I can’t believe how many people are enjoying it! It’s nothing malicious, just some good ‘jerky’ fun. It’s a little slap on the wrist for Jamie, but hopefully he has a laugh too."

Twitter
Advertisement
Twitter

His meal includes Mexican rice garnished with baked beans, disinfected chicken slices. And then there's his literal interpretation of the Caribbean beverage, rum punch, to wash it all down.

Twitter

And people online are loving Jonny Oliver's take on Caribbean cooking.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/dGOyZp8GfM
Austin @AustinDarbo

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/dGOyZp8GfM

Reply Retweet Favorite
He punched the Rum 😆 https://t.co/fEg1196TRu
WiDE AWAKE @WeWideAwake

He punched the Rum 😆 https://t.co/fEg1196TRu

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement
😂God forgive him for calling Uncle Ben a Boombaclart!! https://t.co/3nZEJZtBPo
Ammmmzzaaaa @BeinAmz

😂God forgive him for calling Uncle Ben a Boombaclart!! https://t.co/3nZEJZtBPo

Reply Retweet Favorite
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 man sliced the skin Big up bro this was hilarious https://t.co/4uKRUVdnYu
Travis Jay #CNFAP @travisjayent

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 man sliced the skin Big up bro this was hilarious https://t.co/4uKRUVdnYu

Reply Retweet Favorite
This guy needs an award 😂😂😂😂🥇🥇🥇 https://t.co/vgpbxXjocB
the dj @JIBSLDN

This guy needs an award 😂😂😂😂🥇🥇🥇 https://t.co/vgpbxXjocB

Reply Retweet Favorite
Give this man his own cooking show 😂😂😂 https://t.co/1jhVPUZAJW
TheGatheringPod @TheGatheringPod

Give this man his own cooking show 😂😂😂 https://t.co/1jhVPUZAJW

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement
Looooooool this is fucking hilarious https://t.co/Yx1JYZ201e
princess of colour @trebeccam

Looooooool this is fucking hilarious https://t.co/Yx1JYZ201e

Reply Retweet Favorite

Jonny Oliver is the cooking show we need.

Ade Onibada is a junior reporter at BuzzFeed and is based in London.

Contact Ade Onibada at ade.onibada@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
 
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App