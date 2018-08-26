People Are Loving This Presenter's Jerk Rice Inspired Carnival Cookout Parody

Meet Jonny Oliver. He claims to be a relative of celebrity chef Jamie Oliver and is winning his own following of fans with his take on Caribbean cooking.
Ok so he's not actually related to Jamie, but 25-year-old Munya Chawawa is winning fans with his comedy sketch inspired by the celebrity chef's recent "jerk rice" debacle.
The comedian shared his short parody on Twitter where he puts together a jerk-inspired meal to coincide with Notting Hill Carnival celebrations.
Munya told BuzzFeed News: "I made the video because I saw how the jerk rice news rubbed people up the wrong way, and I think laughter is the best medicine."
Jamie was recently criticised by British MP Dawn Butler for his use of the term "jerk" on his latest food product, "jerk rice," and accused of appropriation.
Munya continued: "I was on the way home on the bus and I was laughing at the thought a whole cookery show based on errors. So I ran into Sainsbury's and then the sketch was born."
In preparing for his sketch, the Reprezent radio presenter explained, "I watched a few cooking videos on YouTube and then let the ad libs flow."
"It makes me really crack up and I can’t believe how many people are enjoying it! It’s nothing malicious, just some good ‘jerky’ fun. It’s a little slap on the wrist for Jamie, but hopefully he has a laugh too."
His meal includes Mexican rice garnished with baked beans, disinfected chicken slices. And then there's his literal interpretation of the Caribbean beverage, rum punch, to wash it all down.
And people online are loving Jonny Oliver's take on Caribbean cooking.
Jonny Oliver is the cooking show we need.
