Jamie Oliver Is Being Accused Of Appropriating Jamaican Culture With His Brand Of "Jerk Rice"

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has been criticised for his use of the term jerk on his latest food product, "jerk rice".
Jamie Oliver's Punchy Jerk Rice retails for around £2.35 is described as a mix of "garlic, ginger and jalapeños to create a jerk marinade with attitude."
But Labour MP Dawn Butler wasn't impressed and tweeted to let the chef know.
The Brent Central MP, who was born to Jamaican parents, asked Oliver: "I'm just wondering do you know what Jamaican jerk actually is?"
Butler described Oliver's use of the term "jerk" as appropriation of Jamaican culture in the name of selling his product and some people agree with her.
Conservative MP Neil O'Brien chimed in to remind people that Oliver also owns a chain of Italian restaurants.
This wouldn't be the first time the celebrity chef has received criticism for his take on cultural rice dishes. In 2014 his take on the west African jollof rice dish sparked outrage and was dismissed as "inauthentic".
Some people have pointed out that the concept of "jerk rice" is problematic. Jerk describes a style of cooking in which meat is dry-rubbed or wet marinated with a hot spice mixture called Jamaican jerk spice.
Former Dragon's Den contestant and "Reggae Reggae Sauce" entrepreneur Levi Roots described the product as a "mistake".
Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain on Monday, he said: "I do think it was a mistake by Jamie – either by him or by his team. Maybe he wasn’t actually involved in this."
BuzzFeed News has contacted Jamie Oliver's representatives for comment, which had not been received by the time of publication.
