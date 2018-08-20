 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

Jamie Oliver Is Being Accused Of Appropriating Jamaican Culture With His Brand Of "Jerk Rice"

"Jerk rice. Dark days are near."

Posted on
Ade Onibada
Ade Onibada
BuzzFeed Staff

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has been criticised for his use of the term jerk on his latest food product, "jerk rice".

Peter Kramer / NBC / NBC NewsWire via Getty Images / Via gettyimages.co.uk

Jamie Oliver's Punchy Jerk Rice retails for around £2.35 is described as a mix of "garlic, ginger and jalapeños to create a jerk marinade with attitude."

Ocado / Via ocado.com

But Labour MP Dawn Butler wasn't impressed and tweeted to let the chef know.

#jamieoliver @jamieoliver #jerk I'm just wondering do you know what #Jamaican #jerk actually is? It's not just a word you put before stuff to sell products. @levirootsmusic should do a masterclass. Your jerk Rice is not ok. This appropriation from Jamaica needs to stop.
(((Dawn Butler MP))) @DawnButlerBrent

#jamieoliver @jamieoliver #jerk I'm just wondering do you know what #Jamaican #jerk actually is? It's not just a word you put before stuff to sell products. @levirootsmusic should do a masterclass. Your jerk Rice is not ok. This appropriation from Jamaica needs to stop.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The Brent Central MP, who was born to Jamaican parents, asked Oliver: "I'm just wondering do you know what Jamaican jerk actually is?"

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for GLAAD / Via gettyimages.co.uk
Advertisement

Butler described Oliver's use of the term "jerk" as appropriation of Jamaican culture in the name of selling his product and some people agree with her.

@DawnButlerBrent @jamieoliver @levirootsmusic I totally get your point Dawn.Product was poorly executed. It doesn’t even contain the authentic ingredients to warrant its jerk label,which is actually misleading to consumers. At the very least to maintain integrity it should say ‘jerk inspired’ &amp; contain x3 authentic flavours
SoSuzyUK @SoSuzyUK

@DawnButlerBrent @jamieoliver @levirootsmusic I totally get your point Dawn.Product was poorly executed. It doesn’t even contain the authentic ingredients to warrant its jerk label,which is actually misleading to consumers. At the very least to maintain integrity it should say ‘jerk inspired’ &amp; contain x3 authentic flavours

Reply Retweet Favorite
“Jerk rice” Dark days are near...
DONCH @donchdeejay

“Jerk rice” Dark days are near...

Reply Retweet Favorite
‘Punchy’ Jerk Rice .... PISS OFF @jamieoliver 😂😂😂😂😂
Ty Francis @tronefrancis29

‘Punchy’ Jerk Rice .... PISS OFF @jamieoliver 😂😂😂😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite
Oi @jamieoliver no recall this back.
WYardie @White_Yardie

Oi @jamieoliver no recall this back.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

Conservative MP Neil O'Brien chimed in to remind people that Oliver also owns a chain of Italian restaurants.

If Jamie Oliver isn’t allowed to make Jerk chicken because it’s cultural “appropriation” she’s going to go mad when she finds out about “Jamie’s Italy” https://t.co/uY7YzWZ5Vr
Neil O'Brien MP @NeilDotObrien

If Jamie Oliver isn’t allowed to make Jerk chicken because it’s cultural “appropriation” she’s going to go mad when she finds out about “Jamie’s Italy” https://t.co/uY7YzWZ5Vr

Reply Retweet Favorite

This wouldn't be the first time the celebrity chef has received criticism for his take on cultural rice dishes. In 2014 his take on the west African jollof rice dish sparked outrage and was dismissed as "inauthentic".

This is @JamieOliver's "jollof rice" with "tomatoes on the vine" &amp; "coriander". It's nothing like the original, well-loved West African dish. All he need do is ask an African chef to help him out, so I have to agree with @DawnButlerBrent on his #jerkrice appropriation @gmb https://t.co/H2TReNU0HM
Simi @Its_SimiJ

This is @JamieOliver's "jollof rice" with "tomatoes on the vine" &amp; "coriander". It's nothing like the original, well-loved West African dish. All he need do is ask an African chef to help him out, so I have to agree with @DawnButlerBrent on his #jerkrice appropriation @gmb https://t.co/H2TReNU0HM

Reply Retweet Favorite
@GMB @jamieoliver has the habit of getting ethnic foods wrong. This is the same way that he crucified the West African Jollof Rice. Jamie please stick to what you know.
Executive Traveller @weknowluxury

@GMB @jamieoliver has the habit of getting ethnic foods wrong. This is the same way that he crucified the West African Jollof Rice. Jamie please stick to what you know.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people have pointed out that the concept of "jerk rice" is problematic. Jerk describes a style of cooking in which meat is dry-rubbed or wet marinated with a hot spice mixture called Jamaican jerk spice.

Kate Green/Anadolu Agency / Getty Images / Via gettyimages.co.uk
Advertisement
I'm part Jamaican. I don't have a problem with Jamie Oliver making Jamaican food; people can cook what they want to. The only issue I'm having is whether you can actually jerk rice, I'm pretty sure you can only jerk meat.
T.mo @TJimofo

I'm part Jamaican. I don't have a problem with Jamie Oliver making Jamaican food; people can cook what they want to. The only issue I'm having is whether you can actually jerk rice, I'm pretty sure you can only jerk meat.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@DawnButlerBrent @jamieoliver @levirootsmusic The thing is, she’s absolutely correct. If he did his research, which obviously he did not, he would know that you cannot “jerk” rice. Jerk rice is not a Jamaican dish and isn’t even possible. It’s quite disrespectful to take a cultures cuisine and botch it for profit.
Sanka yuh ded? 🇯🇲 @AmariBailey

@DawnButlerBrent @jamieoliver @levirootsmusic The thing is, she’s absolutely correct. If he did his research, which obviously he did not, he would know that you cannot “jerk” rice. Jerk rice is not a Jamaican dish and isn’t even possible. It’s quite disrespectful to take a cultures cuisine and botch it for profit.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Former Dragon's Den contestant and "Reggae Reggae Sauce" entrepreneur Levi Roots described the product as a "mistake".

ITV

Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain on Monday, he said: "I do think it was a mistake by Jamie – either by him or by his team. Maybe he wasn’t actually involved in this."

Charlie Bryan / Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

BuzzFeed News has contacted Jamie Oliver's representatives for comment, which had not been received by the time of publication.

Ade Onibada is a junior reporter at BuzzFeed and is based in London.

Contact Ade Onibada at ade.onibada@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
 
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App