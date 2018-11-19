 back to top

This Christmas Display Featured Two Polar Bears In A Very Adult Position And People Are Either Shocked Or Amused

"Apologies to anybody offended by our somewhat interactive display. 😳"

Ade Onibada
BuzzFeed News Reporter

It might be a bit early, but the festive season is already full swing, which means shops are getting super creative with their visual merchandising and Christmas decor.

It's beginning to look a lot like #Christmas 😍
Tynwald Mills @tynwald_mills

It’s beginning to look a lot like #Christmas 😍

One department store with a particularly unique take is Tynwald Mills, located in the Isle of Man.

Santa's little helpers have been busy this week- our Christmas shop is now open
Tynwald Mills @tynwald_mills

Santa's little helpers have been busy this week- our Christmas shop is now open

According to an online description, the shop is over 30 years old and is the only department store on the Isle of Man.

And the department store ensured that shoppers would remember their visit with a very distinctive Christmas display.

So a Shopping Centre on the Isle of Man just had their Christmas decorations done... 👀
Liam Rice @Li4mricee

So a Shopping Centre on the Isle of Man just had their Christmas decorations done... 👀

Their display featured two adult polar bear figures in a very suggestive position.

Liam Rice

Solid positioning there.

The set-up, located in the atrium area, features penguins, baby polar bears, and snow-capped trees. Quite a few little cubs there, too. Just saying.
Liam Rice

The set-up, located in the atrium area, features penguins, baby polar bears, and snow-capped trees. Quite a few little cubs there, too. Just saying.

There was also a brown bear who looked intrigued by the, er, festive scene.

Liam Rice

Some people felt that perhaps the whole thing wasn't well thought out.

@Li4mricee @Markgatiss They possibly need to rethink that.
Steven Lynch @PMorlim

@Li4mricee @Markgatiss They possibly need to rethink that.

You can file this under "we did not think this through" or "we totally thought this through," but there is no middle ground.
Thanos @FightOnTwist

You can file this under “we did not think this through” or “we totally thought this through,” but there is no middle ground. https://t.co/u4NLoF7Bzv

who approves designs for these things?
@vioIetdreams

who approves designs for these things? https://t.co/vtlZsz9KlQ

Other people thought it was brilliant.

Patriotic tears of pride here. Excellent work all round.
Sam Ashworth-Hayes @SAshworthHayes

Patriotic tears of pride here. Excellent work all round. https://t.co/KzRjcSUqOQ

But most people were definitely amused.

Stuffing,dear?
terence oneill @telstar64

Stuffing,dear? https://t.co/OlF8XtmJH2

Brown bear wondering if he can get in on that snow
Teleisha @Asha132LEE

Brown bear wondering if he can get in on that snow https://t.co/bR6qzWgoSO

SCREAMING
Foot Fault Tennis @footfaulttennis

SCREAMING https://t.co/h8cf48RB0M

The department store let customers know that the display had been rearranged in response to feedback and apologised to anyone offended by the positioning of the bears.

Facebook / Tynwald Mills

We'll leave it to Santa to work out if they've been naughty or nice.🎄

BuzzFeed News reached out to Tynwald Mills for additional comment.

