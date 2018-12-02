 back to top

Deontay Wilder And Tyson Fury's Boxing Match Ended In A Draw And Some People Aren't Happy About The Result

"This decision is boxing at it's typical worst"

Posted on
Ade Onibada
Ade Onibada
BuzzFeed News Reporter

So last night was the big sporting event that a lot of boxing fans were looking forward to. The first heavyweight title pay-per-view bout in America since 2002.

Harry How / Getty Images

American Deontay Wilder vs British boxer Tyson Fury at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles in front of an audience of nearly 18,000 people.

Julian Finney / Getty Images

The build up to the match was pretty explosive. Both fighters are big personalities and there wasn't a shortage of trash talk leading up to the big event.

Victor Decolongon / Getty Images

Well the match went to 12 rounds and ended with a draw meaning that Wilder retained his title but not everybody thinks that was the right result.

Harry How / Getty Images

Some people just couldn't believe it.

My reaction to that decision #WilderFury
H @Hamed__Zaman

My reaction to that decision #WilderFury

Reply Retweet Favorite
Fury absolutely schooled Wilder, no idea how it ended a draw.
Ché @CheChesterman

Fury absolutely schooled Wilder, no idea how it ended a draw.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Fury had 8 to 9 rounds. That decision is boxing at its typical worst. Great show of professionalism by both fighters. Bring on the rematch. #WilderFury
Joe Romo @TheDangerGeek

Fury had 8 to 9 rounds. That decision is boxing at its typical worst. Great show of professionalism by both fighters. Bring on the rematch. #WilderFury

Reply Retweet Favorite

Fury's trainer Ben Davison had a very strong position on the result.

He's truly gutted. #WilderFury https://t.co/CSbCyH5mra #bbcboxing
BBC Sport @BBCSport

He's truly gutted. #WilderFury https://t.co/CSbCyH5mra #bbcboxing

Reply Retweet Favorite
Trying to figure out how a judge scored the fight 115-111 Wilder 🤔 #WilderFury
William Hill @WilliamHill

Trying to figure out how a judge scored the fight 115-111 Wilder 🤔 #WilderFury

Reply Retweet Favorite

As did three-time world heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis who weighed-in on the match.

This #WilderFury judging takes me back to my first fight with @holyfield Just goes to show how hard it is for a Brit to come to America and take someone’s belt even tho that’s what we clearly saw. Big up to @Tyson_Fury who never ceases to amaze me. Hold ur head high! 👊🏾💥
Lennox Lewis @LennoxLewis

This #WilderFury judging takes me back to my first fight with @holyfield Just goes to show how hard it is for a Brit to come to America and take someone’s belt even tho that’s what we clearly saw. Big up to @Tyson_Fury who never ceases to amaze me. Hold ur head high! 👊🏾💥

Reply Retweet Favorite
The expression on Wilder's face when he sees Fury getting up is legendary. #WilderFury
Derek Cooper @cooperderek

The expression on Wilder's face when he sees Fury getting up is legendary. #WilderFury

Reply Retweet Favorite

There are theories about who was judging the match.

115-111 Wilder 😳 #WilderFury
Bobak Shams @BobakShams

115-111 Wilder 😳 #WilderFury

Reply Retweet Favorite
The judge who scored it to Wilder checking the two other cards before deciding raise hell #WilderFury
Jack Anthony @HackJegarty

The judge who scored it to Wilder checking the two other cards before deciding raise hell #WilderFury

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some fans felt like this draw was the perfect set up for a lucrative rematch.

Wilder and Fury in the locker room after the fight talking about how the bags are gonna look for the rematch. #WilderFury https://t.co/oJB7Fo6MSm
emiliosparks @emiliosparks

Wilder and Fury in the locker room after the fight talking about how the bags are gonna look for the rematch. #WilderFury https://t.co/oJB7Fo6MSm

Reply Retweet Favorite
Heavyweight boxing hasnt had this much interest in a long time. Of course its a draw. Best for business. Bring on the rematch. #WilderFury
Bully Ray @bullyray5150

Heavyweight boxing hasnt had this much interest in a long time. Of course its a draw. Best for business. Bring on the rematch. #WilderFury

Reply Retweet Favorite

In spite of the result there were a lot of people really proud of Tyson Fury.

After a truly inspirational journey back from drink, drugs &amp; depression, @Tyson_Fury puts on a performance that will inspire millions! I thought he won the fight, but the draw means nothing. He’s already won. Congratulations mate! 👊🏼 #sobriety
Carl Froch MBE @Carl_Froch

After a truly inspirational journey back from drink, drugs &amp; depression, @Tyson_Fury puts on a performance that will inspire millions! I thought he won the fight, but the draw means nothing. He’s already won. Congratulations mate! 👊🏼 #sobriety

Reply Retweet Favorite
Amazing dressing room footage 🎥 @Tyson_Fury consoles all of his team-mates, family and friends moments after a controversial split-decision draw... This just shows the strength of the man 👏 https://t.co/koLMpqYk2B
Watch Wilder v Fury on BT Sport Box Office 🥊 @BTSportBoxing

Amazing dressing room footage 🎥 @Tyson_Fury consoles all of his team-mates, family and friends moments after a controversial split-decision draw... This just shows the strength of the man 👏 https://t.co/koLMpqYk2B

Reply Retweet Favorite

And he seemed to take the draw really well and even treated the post-match press conference to an impromptu performance.

😂😂😂 he just boxed 12 rounds, nearly got KO’d, got robbed on the cards.... and he still wants to sing #wilderfury
Jim Edwards @MMA_Jim

😂😂😂 he just boxed 12 rounds, nearly got KO’d, got robbed on the cards.... and he still wants to sing #wilderfury

Reply Retweet Favorite

Bring on the rematch.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Hulu

Ade Onibada is a junior reporter at BuzzFeed and is based in London.

Contact Ade Onibada at ade.onibada@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App