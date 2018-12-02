Deontay Wilder And Tyson Fury's Boxing Match Ended In A Draw And Some People Aren't Happy About The Result

So last night was the big sporting event that a lot of boxing fans were looking forward to. The first heavyweight title pay-per-view bout in America since 2002.
American Deontay Wilder vs British boxer Tyson Fury at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles in front of an audience of nearly 18,000 people.
The build up to the match was pretty explosive. Both fighters are big personalities and there wasn't a shortage of trash talk leading up to the big event.
Well the match went to 12 rounds and ended with a draw meaning that Wilder retained his title but not everybody thinks that was the right result.
Some people just couldn't believe it.
Fury's trainer Ben Davison had a very strong position on the result.
As did three-time world heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis who weighed-in on the match.
There are theories about who was judging the match.
Some fans felt like this draw was the perfect set up for a lucrative rematch.
In spite of the result there were a lot of people really proud of Tyson Fury.
And he seemed to take the draw really well and even treated the post-match press conference to an impromptu performance.
Bring on the rematch.
