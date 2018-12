Deontay Wilder And Tyson Fury's Boxing Match Ended In A Draw And Some People Aren't Happy About The Result

This #WilderFury judging takes me back to my first fight with @holyfield Just goes to show how hard it is for a Brit to come to America and take someoneโ€™s belt even tho thatโ€™s what we clearly saw. Big up to @Tyson_Fury who never ceases to amaze me. Hold ur head high! ๐Ÿ‘Š๐Ÿพ๐Ÿ’ฅ