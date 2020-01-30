Ciara Is Expecting Her Third Child And The Pregnancy Announcement Photo Is Art

Good, wholesome news.

Posted on
Ade Onibada
Ade Onibada
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Share This Article

Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting another baby and the pregnancy announcement photo should be hung in a museum it’s that good.

Phillip Faraone / FilmMagic

The performer dropped the photo of her growing baby bump in a red bikini on all her socials along with the simple caption "Number 3." But can we get into the composition of this announcement photo? The colours, the landscape and the subject.

Number 3.
Ciara @ciara

Number 3.

Reply Retweet Favorite

ART.

Twitter / Via Twitter: @ciara

Excellent eye with major credit to the photographer, none other than the father to be, Russell himself.

Giphy / Via giphy.com

Russell shared the news on his Instagram with a photo of his own. The 31-year-old captured himself in focus and a blurred Ciara in the background serving us baby on board angles.

Giphy / Via giphy.com

The couple who wed in 2016 are on a family holiday in Turks and Caicos with their children 5-year-old Future, and 2-year-old Sienna.

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

Following the longest January ever, their good news is welcomed and the well wishes are pouring in.

@ciara @DangeRussWilson Congratulations CiCi!!!!!!
CrystalClearDestiny @Clear_Destiny_

@ciara @DangeRussWilson Congratulations CiCi!!!!!!

Reply Retweet Favorite
@ciara @DangeRussWilson 🎉🎉❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Kingston Baker @kingston450

@ciara @DangeRussWilson 🎉🎉❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Reply Retweet Favorite
Thankful for Ciara and Russell with some exciting news in pop culture. This has been a long, somber week 😩
Ariellé @_Urri

Thankful for Ciara and Russell with some exciting news in pop culture. This has been a long, somber week 😩

Reply Retweet Favorite

As are the evergreen requests for that prayer because it's 2020 and something has got to change.

Ciara.... Please share the prayer you prayed
Rapunzel @Chadaleshan

Ciara.... Please share the prayer you prayed

Reply Retweet Favorite
Whatever Ciara and Russell Wilson said in their prayers I copy and paste Amen. I'm ready for my soulmate to come and fetch me from the Ghetto. I'll even send you petrol money. Please come. 😭😭😭🥺🥺🥺
Michelle Rene Lelethu Grobbelaar @rene_lelethu

Whatever Ciara and Russell Wilson said in their prayers I copy and paste Amen. I'm ready for my soulmate to come and fetch me from the Ghetto. I'll even send you petrol money. Please come. 😭😭😭🥺🥺🥺

Reply Retweet Favorite

Congratulations Ciara and Russell.

Giphy / Via giphy.com

Ade Onibada is a junior reporter at BuzzFeed and is based in London.

Contact Ade Onibada at ade.onibada@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Share This Article

back to top