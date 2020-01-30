Ciara Is Expecting Her Third Child And The Pregnancy Announcement Photo Is Art

Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting another baby and the pregnancy announcement photo should be hung in a museum it’s that good.
The performer dropped the photo of her growing baby bump in a red bikini on all her socials along with the simple caption "Number 3." But can we get into the composition of this announcement photo? The colours, the landscape and the subject.
ART.
Excellent eye with major credit to the photographer, none other than the father to be, Russell himself.
Russell shared the news on his Instagram with a photo of his own. The 31-year-old captured himself in focus and a blurred Ciara in the background serving us baby on board angles.
The couple who wed in 2016 are on a family holiday in Turks and Caicos with their children 5-year-old Future, and 2-year-old Sienna.
Following the longest January ever, their good news is welcomed and the well wishes are pouring in.
As are the evergreen requests for that prayer because it's 2020 and something has got to change.
Congratulations Ciara and Russell.
Ade Onibada is a junior reporter at BuzzFeed and is based in London.