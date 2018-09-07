This British Rapper Shared The Vision Behind His Viral Music Video That People Are Calling A "Masterpiece"

"omfg why am I crying in the club right now?"

Hello. Let me introduce you to this handsome fella. His is Ghetts, a UK rapper whose music video for his song "Black Rose" has been described as "an absolute masterpiece". David M. Benett / Dave Benett Ghetts

The single is the lead track from his latest album "Ghetto Gospel: The New Testament” and is winning fans for its powerful message against colourism in the black community. It's not just the video people love, but the lyrics too. It also features vocals from the artist and musician Kojey Radical who sings the chorus: "And they say sticks don't break no bones but their words might still hit home".

The video, directed by female director Netti Hurley, opens with the rapper's young daughter asking, “Daddy, how come there’s no dolls that look like me in the shop?” https://t.co/EpVF5tefsP

Speaking to BuzzFeed News at the Rated Awards, Ghetts, real name Justin Clarke, said: "To be fair, it wasn't something I thought out. I walk in to the studio with a blank page. I can't go in there and think 'today I am going to make a song like this.'

"On the day that I walked in the studio that's what I was feeling that day and I thought that it would be important that I lead with that song as it would set the tone for my album."

In the video, he raps: "There’s something called opinions and I really can’t escape those. Ew, he's black and he's ugly, nah I’m black and I'm lovely." YouTube

He continues: "Baby keep doing you. Don’t let the world ruin you. No matter what they say, you are beautiful, beauty’s in the eye of the beholder." Ghetts / Vevo

In a sit-down interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra host Yasmin Evans, the 33-year-old rapper also said: "Just looking at my daughter and thinking about her future, just looking at her and thinking, do you know what – in our race there’s a colourism thing and I want to prepare you for what may be to come.

"And I feel like as the first man that’s she’s ever going to love, I should be the one to empower her. So when she does face these struggles – hopefully she won’t – but if she does face these struggles then at that point she will be strong and it won’t break her down especially when we’re in an era now where the internet is so effective on our lives. I just feel like, you know what? I don’t want to see my daughter have to go through that."

And his message is being well received. @THEREALGHETTS An absolute masterpiece 🙌🏾❤️

@THEREALGHETTS To be honest I don't normally check for Ghetts. But this track is "Golden" and opens up a lot of negative and positive emotions in young black men and women. #Africa #Black #proud2be "I'm black and lovely"

@THEREALGHETTS The video is incredible and so much meaning to it. Nice footage of ghetts and his daughter

@THEREALGHETTS Bro, this is beautiful man. Respect for this

@THEREALGHETTS I listen to To this song about 20 times so far today and cried every single time... Thank you! 🙏🏿

Ghetto Gospel: The New Testament is described as a culturally relevant interpretation of the veteran performer's life. It touches on topics of equality, female empowerment, cancer, crime, and fatherhood.

