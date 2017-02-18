Get Our App!
18 Of The Most Memorable NBA Dunk Contest Moments

I believe I can fly!

Adam Butler
Adam Butler
BuzzFeed DC Office Manager

1. When Dr J almost ruined his afro on the backboard!

View this image ›

NBAGIF.TUMBLR.COM / Via giphy.com

The Good Dr!

2. When Spud proved that little guys can fly too!

View this image ›

REDDIT.COM / Via giphy.com

5′7″!

3. When Spud helped Nate remind the world that little guys can fly!

View this image ›

youtube.com / Via giphy.com

5′9″!

4. When MJ added “Air” to his government name!

View this image ›

REDDIT.COM / Via giphy.com

The history of flight!

5. When Dominique got his revenge!

View this image ›

REDDIT.COM / Via giphy.com

How sweet it was!

6. When Dee Brown Activated the pumps!

View this image ›

NBA-80S-90SGIFS.TUMBLR.COM / Via giphy.com

Pump it up!

View this image ›

NBA-80S-90SGIFS.TUMBLR.COM / Via giphy.com

7. When Cedric Ceballos dunked blind folded!

View this image ›

USATODAYSPORTS.TUMBLR.COM / Via giphy.com

Solid!

8. When Kobe arrived!

View this image ›

7OH3RD.TUMBLR.COM / Via giphy.com

Birth of the Black Mamba!

9. When Steve Francis had the strongest 2nd place finish ever!

View this image ›

COMMUNITY.ALLHIPHOP.COM / Via giphy.com

Stevie Franchise!

10. But couldn’t compete with Vince’s legendary performance!

View this image ›

NBA-4-LIFE.TUMBLR.COM / Via giphy.com

Greatest

View this image ›

BASKETBALLGIFS.TUMBLR.COM / Via giphy.com

Dunker

View this image ›

BOMBACE.TUMBLR.COM / Via giphy.com

Ever!

11. When Superman entered to building!

View this image ›

nbaworthy.tumblr / Via giphy.com

It’s a bird, it’s a plane…

12. When Steve Nash made things interesting!

View this image ›

NBA00S.TUMBLR.COM / Via giphy.com

Way to use your head Steve. (OK, I know that was corny but I couldn’t resist.)

13. When Brent Barry showed us that white guys can jump too!

View this image ›

7OH3RD.TUMBLR.COM / Via giphy.com

Billy Hoyle in the flesh!

14. When Jason Richardson breathed new life into the Dunk Contest!

View this image ›

7OH3RD.TUMBLR.COM / Via giphy.com

Seriously they were considering getting rid of the dunk contest before Jay Rich shut it down!

15. When Blake Griffin Dunked over a car!

View this image ›

youtube.com / Via giphy.com

Did Baron Davis throw the oop from the sun roof?

16. When John Wall got his mascot involved!

View this image ›

sbnation.tumblr.com / Via giphy.com

Shout out to G-wiz!

17. When the new school showed us the human flight is still possible!

View this image ›

NBAEDITS.TUMBLR.COM / Via Giphy.com

Whoa!

View this image ›

gwyn-bleidd.Tumblr.com / Via Giphy.com

Seriously?!?

View this image ›

NBAEDITS.TUMBLR.COM / Via giphy.com

!!!!

18. When Aaron Gordon made it great again!

View this image ›

NBA.com / Via Giphy.com

Sensational!

Long live the Dunk Contest!

View this image ›

USATODAYSPORTS.TUMBLR.COM / Via giphy.com

Thanks for the memories.

