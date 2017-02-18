18 Of The Most Memorable NBA Dunk Contest Moments

1. When Dr J almost ruined his afro on the backboard!
The Good Dr!
2. When Spud proved that little guys can fly too!
5′7″!
3. When Spud helped Nate remind the world that little guys can fly!
5′9″!
4. When MJ added “Air” to his government name!
The history of flight!
5. When Dominique got his revenge!
How sweet it was!
6. When Dee Brown Activated the pumps!
Pump it up!
7. When Cedric Ceballos dunked blind folded!
Solid!
8. When Kobe arrived!
Birth of the Black Mamba!
9. When Steve Francis had the strongest 2nd place finish ever!
Stevie Franchise!
10. But couldn’t compete with Vince’s legendary performance!
Greatest
Dunker
Ever!
11. When Superman entered to building!
It’s a bird, it’s a plane…
12. When Steve Nash made things interesting!
Way to use your head Steve. (OK, I know that was corny but I couldn’t resist.)
13. When Brent Barry showed us that white guys can jump too!
Billy Hoyle in the flesh!
14. When Jason Richardson breathed new life into the Dunk Contest!
Seriously they were considering getting rid of the dunk contest before Jay Rich shut it down!
15. When Blake Griffin Dunked over a car!
Did Baron Davis throw the oop from the sun roof?
16. When John Wall got his mascot involved!
Shout out to G-wiz!
17. When the new school showed us the human flight is still possible!
Whoa!
Seriously?!?
!!!!
18. When Aaron Gordon made it great again!
Sensational!
Long live the Dunk Contest!
Thanks for the memories.
