Taraji P. Henson's Powerful Method for Switching Off a Character: My Body Is My Instrument

The Color Purple is finally releasing in the UK this week and we get to partake in the masterpiece that is the Tony-winning musical adaptation of the already Oscar-nominated film.
We sat down with award-winning actor Taraji P. Henson to discuss her musical talents within the film and how she handled the themes presented with her character.
What a film, and what a voice, Taraji. Your voice was carrying through the film!
Did I surprise you?! Hahaha.
Haha yes, I knew you could sing but it had been so long that I forgot just how good you are.
Well, I never sang like that. Like “It's hard out here for a pimp” ain’t it. It's a hook to a song, you lay it once and they loop it. This was different, this is technique right here.
You showed us, you have a voice. I’m expecting an album.
*turns to her team* What I say? What did I say!
We need the album! The Color Purple is such an important piece of American history, especially Black American History. What should other Black cultures around the world take from this masterpiece?
This is a story about humanity. The story transcends colour, in my opinion. Everybody knows trauma, they know love, trials, and tribulations because that’s just life. This story doesn't matter what religion you believe in, doesn’t matter what God – because it's a story about humanity, sisterhood, hope, and redemption.
This film deals with so many dark themes, like you said trauma. How do you go from filming in the day, immersing yourself in that headspace and then leaving for the day? What do you do to wash that off after filming has finished?
When they yell, “It's a wrap”, “cut” or “It's a wrap for the day” I leave her on the set. I think I trained myself to do that because I was a mother early on in my career and when I would leave work, I couldn't take that character home. I didn't have time. When I walked through that door my son had to eat, he needed to go to bed, we had to do homework or the PTA so I didn't have time. I had to train myself. I literally have a switch I can turn on and off even on set, especially when we're dealing with such heavy subject matter. I can't carry my burdens and the characters', that's too much and something has got to give.
I think that speaks to how much of an amazing actor you are. You’re in for a job and this is the job that you can leave at work, or switch on this character straight away.
Well, I mean my body is my instrument. A pianist doesn’t have to think about the notes, their hands just do it because it’s in them. So for me as an actor, that’s our job. Our job is to get to whatever emotion it says in that script, you have to be able to turn it on right there and then. I don’t have eight hours for you to squeak a tear out or take these directions. That’s my job as an actor to understand my instrument.
So understanding your instrument and knowing what is right for just you. If you had the opportunity to play any other character in this film, who would you pick?
Celie!
Of course, but then we would’ve missed out on the magic between you and Fantasia – that was perfect and warmed my heart!
I think Blitz did an amazing job in casting this, we were all hand-picked.
And it’s clear you were all perfect for your roles.
Thank you.