Beyoncé Has Announced A Film For The Historic Renaissance Tour, And Twitter Is A Storm

"Beyoncé and Halle smashing at the box office this year".
WE ARE GETTING A FUCKIN BEYONCÉ MOVIE SKSKSKSKSKSKSKSK— Mimi the music blogger 2.0 (@mimitheblogger) October 2, 2023
"I felt like I could eat raw meat." —Gayle King https://t.co/RTy2u3GMyA— Some Ways Tired. (@Keverund) October 2, 2023
Beyoncé’s really about to sell out stadiums and movie theaters in the same year. A legend.— Sylvia (@SylviaObell) October 2, 2023
oh its over... ACT ii by Beyoncé is in the AMC source code 😭 pic.twitter.com/b9EfYKTdED— aram (@aramnotagoat) October 1, 2023
Only Beyoncé can get me to spend $33 on a MOVIE for a concert I’ve already seen twice. Are we crackheads?!— Antoinette “Asst (To The) Regional Manager” Childs (@TheFancyFriend) October 2, 2023
Beyoncé didn’t called the film act II so we’re still in act I, girlies!!! pic.twitter.com/OCbBhh3i19— and your point is… (@KrisBeKnowin) October 2, 2023
Beyonceheimer— I Could’ve Just Sat On In With Massa (@WrittenByHanna) October 2, 2023
Tickets for the Beyoncé Renaissance film secured pic.twitter.com/zhcZ9S4elm— RENAISSANCE Updates🪩 (@B7Album) October 2, 2023
this also means we’re getting a RENAISSANCE live album pic.twitter.com/Q3bIiwWT4s— lesego. (@LeeLovesBey) October 2, 2023
I GOT CLUB RENAISSANCE FOR AMC pic.twitter.com/NoWbMPweyc— raymond (@Raymond_Miguel) October 2, 2023
me at the amc concessions pic.twitter.com/ZieL1Pv3Ds— ･ﾟspeading positivity ☆ (@aundrearunway) October 2, 2023
This NASTY TRANSITION pic.twitter.com/1A8hspBprM— Ijbol, Idgafistan📍🌏 (@cuddapotato) October 2, 2023
beyoncé dgaf 😭😭😭 everyone has to pay $28 pic.twitter.com/xAMgInqaFi— aaden (@eatsleepfrank) October 2, 2023
me and my girls in back of the theatre during the renaissance world tour film pic.twitter.com/uZCqLTQlBS— Aquarius’ Groove (Ricky’s Edition) (@rickysgroove) September 30, 2023
Oh Beyoncé, the Mother that you are. pic.twitter.com/ugmAK1TZ3w— MORTAL CUNTBAT (@noelreivax) October 2, 2023
renaissance visuals, tour visuals, and a documentary about how she made it all into 1— PRETTYMF (@femdll) September 30, 2023
oh beyoncé pic.twitter.com/2IhnTn6lXG
