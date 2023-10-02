    Beyoncé Has Announced A Film For The Historic Renaissance Tour, And Twitter Is A Storm

    "Beyoncé and Halle smashing at the box office this year".

    Ada Enechi
    by Ada Enechi

    BuzzFeed Staff

    WAKE UP, BEYONCÉ IS DROPPING A MOVIE.

    Parkwood Entertainment

    This morning it was announced that RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ will be coming to AMC theatres in the US, Canada, and Mexico on 1st December 2023.

    Parkwood Entertainment

    *Praying the global dates are coming out soon*

    Here are some of the best reactions to the news on X...

    1.

    Twitter: @mimitheblogger

    2.

    Twitter: @Keverund

    3.

    Twitter: @SylviaObell

    4.

    Twitter: @aramnotagoat

    5.

    Twitter: @TheFancyFriend

    6.

    Twitter: @KrisBeKnowin

    7.

    Twitter: @WrittenByHanna

    8.

    Twitter: @B7Album

    9.

    Twitter: @LeeLovesBey

    10.

    Twitter: @Raymond_Miguel

    11.

    Twitter: @aundrearunway

    12.

    Twitter: @cuddapotato

    13.

    Twitter: @eatsleepfrank

    14.

    Twitter: @rickysgroove

    15.

    Twitter: @noelreivax

    16.

    Twitter: @femdll

    17.

    Twitter: @onIychloexhalle

    WE CAN'T WAIT! Are you excited for Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé? Let us know in the comments below.