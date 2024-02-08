Jill Scott MBE Shares Her Hopes For The Future Of Womens Football And Fan Culture

Jill, you're a legend in the footballing world and played the sport for over 30 years so have seen first-hand how the landscape has progressed. Comparing 2024 to when you first started playing football, would you say we're on the right track to making the sport more inclusive?



Yeah, we're definitely on the right track. When you say 30 years, that makes us feel old haha, but I think it's like night and day to when I first started. I speak a lot about being the only girl when I'd go up to a football camp, it'd be like 100 boys and just me. A real night and day moment for me was, fast forward 20 years when I started doing my soccer camps and I would get 100 girls turning up to play football. If I go back 30 years, I just feel like that would never have happened.

I feel like the inclusivity is definitely getting better. People do feel like football is for everybody now, compared to the past – Look at the WSL, the women's league was classed as the equivalent to the men's Premier League, but sometimes there will be 50,000 fans now they've opened it up to the main stadiums like Arsenal Chelsea, so you could just really feel that growth.

In the past, we've spoken a lot about growth and the intentions of that growth but now we can actually see it. I think that's what makes me the happiest.