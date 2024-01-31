49 Tweets From Black Twitter That Helped Us Through The Hardest Month Of The Year
"People who run in this weather think they’re in a movie. Bffr."
1.
Bitch that’s a Bloody Mary….. J BLIDGE https://t.co/NrkssI6ldW— 𝖒𝖔𝖚𝖈𝖍𝖊 (@KCARMOUCHE) January 1, 2024
2.
Boy math is not giving out your government name for “safety” but giving a girl you just met but wanna fuck your home address in under 72 hours— Panic! At The TL (@Puff_Iya) January 3, 2024
3.
Cleopatra in her wig closet while Frank Ocean and the entire egypt was looking for her pic.twitter.com/nOlU0EuzLo— JOAN of ART (@umcornell) January 3, 2024
4.
Putting your baby daddy to work > https://t.co/7QKwBN0760— Jendry (@jendry_baby) January 4, 2024
5.
me trying to distract him from the poison i put in his stew https://t.co/1WcV2xYoCK— Glow✰ (@gIowiny) January 5, 2024
6.
SEGREGATION NOW, SEGREGATION TOMORROW… SEGREGATION FOREVER https://t.co/En7Oyp5cmq— pb&jeremy (double decker) (@Pisces_Prince_) January 5, 2024
7.
Apply for a coding course and dump him. You can be a woman in STEM and not in STRESS https://t.co/BIrvi2tawM— Feminist Witch 🇵🇸🇵🇸 🌙 (@DonCorleANN) January 6, 2024
8.
Halle almost pulled off a Kerry Washington… she gave in too soon.. I still don’t even know what the hands of Kerry’s kids look like lol— Can I Peg You @Sethrogen ? (@MrsKhandiCoated) January 7, 2024
9.
we will never beat the allegations omds https://t.co/ADV67cVb6H— Big S ᥫ᭡. (@_afuaaa) January 9, 2024
10.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/K3yjhw95yb— Skoob 🇵🇦🇯🇲 (@TheKidSkoob) January 8, 2024
11.
that’s fine, please ask your roommate https://t.co/WseiOv9ZDN— ًp (@sixinchbeys) January 9, 2024
12.
Me in nursery school in the morning https://t.co/3ALD53MWr3— Msupa M. (@Mollage_) January 10, 2024
13.
Using up all her hot water and her good body wash https://t.co/pAWEDWrKvk pic.twitter.com/19Wz72TPlS— 777 (@shaq_sunflower7) January 13, 2024
14.
https://t.co/ODgaWakD8E pic.twitter.com/Noif0C0eFm— The Purse Dealer ✨ (@hausofsyy) January 15, 2024
15.
These only grow in Accra https://t.co/y4yvGJZapG— Tom Moutchi (@TomMoutchi) January 14, 2024
16.
y’all better let him be a bad bitch! https://t.co/ny9rMma28b pic.twitter.com/UnC5eiBS3x— Miss Celie’s Fancy Pants. (@HunseckerProxy) January 15, 2024
17.
tryna look cute she finna catch new moan ya https://t.co/WmlWhWqFvE— тнααяεαℓвяαт ♛ . (@keefrmthaa) January 15, 2024
18.
Microsoft Teams https://t.co/UVBkEUBraY— Girl Monster (@__NahImGood) January 16, 2024
19.
The Inn that turned away Mary & Joseph had it playing in the lobby. https://t.co/WOStrmy0JB— Why (@YungYinkv) January 16, 2024
20.
A recruiter called me about a new position— 夕イウ才 (@TeeXCI) January 15, 2024
Him: so the role does require the candidate to be in 5 days per we…
Me: pic.twitter.com/gaUjPYo5yN
21.
I'd build an additional coochie, skin by skin, nerve by nerve, just to feel them at the same time. https://t.co/MAAlhEEqk8— Tittygate 2023 (@jiggyjayy2) January 17, 2024
22.
As someone who has done both, I can categorically tell you that the best is abstinence. Close your legs.— A. (@Aunty_Les) January 17, 2024
You will see wiunnnnnnn. https://t.co/LhCv9omkfE
23.
I hope Luton win the World Cup https://t.co/o9r7U3IoeU— judge judy (@lex3h) January 17, 2024
24.
January 17, 2024
25.
This nigga ain't know shit https://t.co/7siVtlustU— ill logik (@sodadecounty) January 18, 2024
26.
these bitches tried to kill me https://t.co/ilyrbHKtrO— Rat Mic 𖤐 (@sliccmic) January 18, 2024
27.
People who run in this weather think they’re in a movie. Bffr.— martha (@mxmsworld) January 18, 2024
28.
And a shake !? Baby You probably had to use Klarna https://t.co/ojsFOKyaqW— Shar♥️ (@Gidaxo) January 19, 2024
29.
HMRC just ran his pockets😭😭 https://t.co/SnOYhMer26 pic.twitter.com/xzE9NeyUNh— brick van exel (@guerlainguerier) January 19, 2024
30.
These lil psoriasis fries gon hit every single time https://t.co/pYUQUQDGlT— Malik EL.⁉️ (@maliktheoracle) January 18, 2024
31.
‘It started when we were younger, you were mine, my hoo’ https://t.co/YVkgXAju27— db 🖤 (@dbcxptures) January 19, 2024
32.
He finna make a biracial Dorothy and call it Wiz’ish https://t.co/sN2hi0IAUR— Coffee (@PapaBearLaFlare) January 20, 2024
33.
I BEG YOUR NEGRO ASS PARDON?!?! https://t.co/XLPajUyJQI— Cindy Noir✨ (@thecindynoir) January 20, 2024
34.
Must smell like a pack off mccoys him 😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/yOv78xyw3c— reececlovis (@4788rc) January 21, 2024
35.
Kidnappers don dey run market research https://t.co/XvhikPxCFv— Sheddy (@thesheddyking) January 21, 2024
36.
The gift is from “us” but paid for by me https://t.co/lfVehvpnGu— Audrey (@audreythefinest) January 22, 2024
37.
What my man sees before bedtime. https://t.co/VeS2mMqegs pic.twitter.com/qn6P7wY1Ro— ANiMaL A. 🐆 (@ANiMaListicAN) January 22, 2024
38.
I thought missing the Super Bowl was going to kill me. But you’ve formed a bigger weapon. https://t.co/Pw7kOqOEzT— martha (@mxmsworld) January 23, 2024
39.
Good thing I ain’t ‘British by ethnicity’ then. https://t.co/CvKEqx5GHP pic.twitter.com/qgRjhm42eU— KWAJO- Social Issues Campaigner (@Kwajotweneboa) January 23, 2024