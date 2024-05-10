Talking With En Vogue: The Iconic Group Shares Secrets To 35 Years Of Success

In your career, you've collaborated with so many amazing artists, from doing backing vocals for Madonna to collaborating with the likes of Elton John or Prince or even TLC and I think even collaborating with Bowie at some point. Is there anybody now you would love to collaborate with?



Cindy: Well, Terry, Terry, you know, Terry, you have said a collaboration with El DeBarge would be great. We really love El DeBarge. Terry has said that in the past and we could see that.



Terry: I think it would be really cool to do something with Tony! Toni! Toné! just because we're both groups that originated from the Bay Area and those guys are just amazing. We were kind of under the same umbrella, so I think it would be something really cool and hip to do something, like a brother and sisters project or something.

I would pay good money to see that. You're still thinking about new collaborations after a 35-year-long career. What does it take to sustain a successful music career and still continue to build a new fanbase while speaking to your original?



Cindy: First of all we love doing what we do but second of all, our fans still come out and support us. They still support us if we come and do shows, and without them, there would be no En Vogue. We love to interact and engage with our audience because it's a give and take you know.

We love entertaining and being on stage and I think that when you still have a passion for doing something it just helps carry you to continue on.



How do you make sure you continuously nurture that passion? You're doing something you love but it is your work, so how do you make sure you're nurturing that and remembering why you started singing and performing?



Cindy: We make sure to always upgrade our show. We make changes to the choreography or change the music, we add different things like our digital screens behind us, and add new intros. Every year we go in and give it a little facelift to make it fresh and fun for us. This is what makes it continue to be interesting for us.

