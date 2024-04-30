While We Wait For Summer Here Are 55 Tweets From Black Twitter This April That Kept Us Laughing Through The Cold
"the days are getting longer, but they aren’t getting warmer"
1.
He must’ve just got the Act III call https://t.co/DUVx7G9eQy— leland (@bruceleland) April 9, 2024
2.
Hearing Michael Bublé before the holidays???— Mister Mamas (@TheGentnyc) April 9, 2024
Recession. https://t.co/QpqB7Ap2HK
3.
https://t.co/sfhyOCt3wc pic.twitter.com/bVkoAWPG1B— Gyalsina (@DiGyalDemGad) April 1, 2024
5.
Trainers so expensive. I see why yall be having sex with them.— Queen Bee 🫶🏾✨ (@Beebz05) April 3, 2024
6.
I am reminded of when my little brother was 5 years old and we let him order for himself at Subway. They asked what type of cheese (Swiss, provolone, American?) and he replied African American cheese.— The Queen 💍 (@QueenGulley) April 3, 2024
7.
these ain’t french tips, they russian advice https://t.co/i9iXKhdwBp— D💲 (@cythedon) April 4, 2024
8.
when she sends you a designer bag link in the middle of your 12 hour shift https://t.co/mrbaisNf1m pic.twitter.com/ndoMu2u0CA— 👥 (@AceVondelle) April 4, 2024
9.
you might lose ya phone or wallet but guess what 😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣😂😂🤣🤣😂😂🤣😂😂🤣🤣🤣😂🤣😂alicia keys still there 🤣🤣😂🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂🤣😂🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂— m3 (@luhm3lovexhoo) April 11, 2024
10.
“Who is the worst courier in the UK?”— ً (@TweetXan_) April 5, 2024
Me: pic.twitter.com/dxqhTCXnti
11.
“and he wasn’t just some regular guy T.O.N.Y.actually the other night” https://t.co/LGeFdPyiow— zae ♱ (@ZAELLOKITTY) April 7, 2024
12.
Currently in the hunger games aka trying to get through to my GP surgery at 8am— Kimberly McIntosh (@mcintosh_kim) April 2, 2024
13.
Pride is what you had baby girl I’m what you have https://t.co/Ag79gA25pb— Mbadawe (@LazarusKumi) April 7, 2024
14.
Imagine ya shawty walking around in da moin moin 3’s https://t.co/tKMxepMcBC— - (@johanxcv) April 8, 2024
15.
by tomorrow morning you’ll be a carrot https://t.co/UcRJssuEcM— ☆ glo ☆ (@africanglo) April 8, 2024
16.
The eclipse better get some glasses to look at ME— firmly grasp it (@fwflacko) April 8, 2024
17.
Me at 2am saucing my wings fresh out the air fryer https://t.co/QPr9uf2ECJ— Donnie ✊🏿🤎 (@Wells4TheWin) April 9, 2024
18.
J Cole fans on J Cole fans— obi-wan knegrobi🤴🏾 (@kingzson) April 8, 2024
Friday: after the apology: pic.twitter.com/EIs7kDWi7W
19.
How the fuck do you get into a topic if you don’t delve?— septum ring bell hooks brigade 🍉 (@omolaraoriye) April 9, 2024
20.
I thought y’all weren’t allowed to eat? https://t.co/pOAnbozt3W— j𝔀✞ (@jwaizen) April 10, 2024
21.
me: Daddy you know OJ passed— 🌱🐼 (@panduh__) April 11, 2024
my dad: them yt folks done did some to OJ
me: it was prostate cancer
dad: WELL THEY GAVE IT TO HIM.
me: pic.twitter.com/0scnzuPhHy
22.
That’s how the devil acts on your shoulder when he’s watching you do something he likes 😂 https://t.co/pvXbq3AjTd— TechED 🎥 (@eddykbee) April 11, 2024
23.
This what them stray cats be eating in cartoons https://t.co/Y10Bwb6LOW— Chief Ron (@DoGoodRon_) April 11, 2024
24.
When Allah said ‘And he created you in pairs’, he talking about us sir.— Ra’ifah (@recklessrai) April 10, 2024
Eid Mubarak https://t.co/Hi2fPwNjsq
25.
Till this day my secondary school hasn’t asked me to come do a talk.— Tolly (@tolly_t) April 17, 2024
So what the hell is all this for. Kmt
26.
Delete pls my man has twitter https://t.co/hQ9Q53JNNS— Big B. (@bratzmuniii) April 18, 2024
27.
Men’s version of “period” https://t.co/HbcZNox4dx— i make beats ✞ (@DonDadaNYC) April 18, 2024
28.
Me at every game recording her on the lay up line https://t.co/SkSqOVa3Hc pic.twitter.com/G5Uh0K4nOF— Goldie 👑 (@_D1POP) April 18, 2024