    While We Wait For Summer Here Are 55 Tweets From Black Twitter This April That Kept Us Laughing Through The Cold

    "the days are getting longer, but they aren’t getting warmer"

    1.

    He must’ve just got the Act III call https://t.co/DUVx7G9eQy

    — leland (@bruceleland) April 9, 2024
    2.

    Hearing Michael Bublé before the holidays???

    Recession. https://t.co/QpqB7Ap2HK

    — Mister Mamas (@TheGentnyc) April 9, 2024
    3.

    4.

    Did……….Harlem shake?

    — Kakarot🇹🇹 (@StevieKnicks21) April 5, 2024
    5.

    Trainers so expensive. I see why yall be having sex with them.

    — Queen Bee 🫶🏾✨ (@Beebz05) April 3, 2024
    6.

    I am reminded of when my little brother was 5 years old and we let him order for himself at Subway. They asked what type of cheese (Swiss, provolone, American?) and he replied African American cheese.

    — The Queen 💍 (@QueenGulley) April 3, 2024
    7.

    these ain’t french tips, they russian advice https://t.co/i9iXKhdwBp

    — D💲 (@cythedon) April 4, 2024
    8.

    when she sends you a designer bag link in the middle of your 12 hour shift https://t.co/mrbaisNf1m pic.twitter.com/ndoMu2u0CA

    — 👥 (@AceVondelle) April 4, 2024
    9.

    you might lose ya phone or wallet but guess what 😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣😂😂🤣🤣😂😂🤣😂😂🤣🤣🤣😂🤣😂alicia keys still there 🤣🤣😂🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂🤣😂🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

    — m3 (@luhm3lovexhoo) April 11, 2024
    10.

    “Who is the worst courier in the UK?”

    Me: pic.twitter.com/dxqhTCXnti

    — ً (@TweetXan_) April 5, 2024
    11.

    “and he wasn’t just some regular guy T.O.N.Y.actually the other night” https://t.co/LGeFdPyiow

    — zae ♱ (@ZAELLOKITTY) April 7, 2024
    12.

    Currently in the hunger games aka trying to get through to my GP surgery at 8am

    — Kimberly McIntosh (@mcintosh_kim) April 2, 2024
    13.

    Pride is what you had baby girl I’m what you have https://t.co/Ag79gA25pb

    — Mbadawe (@LazarusKumi) April 7, 2024
    14.

    Imagine ya shawty walking around in da moin moin 3’s https://t.co/tKMxepMcBC

    — - (@johanxcv) April 8, 2024
    15.

    by tomorrow morning you’ll be a carrot https://t.co/UcRJssuEcM

    — ☆ glo ☆ (@africanglo) April 8, 2024
    16.

    The eclipse better get some glasses to look at ME

    — firmly grasp it (@fwflacko) April 8, 2024
    17.

    Me at 2am saucing my wings fresh out the air fryer https://t.co/QPr9uf2ECJ

    — Donnie ✊🏿🤎 (@Wells4TheWin) April 9, 2024
    18.

    J Cole fans on J Cole fans
    Friday: after the apology: pic.twitter.com/EIs7kDWi7W

    — obi-wan knegrobi🤴🏾 (@kingzson) April 8, 2024
    19.

    How the fuck do you get into a topic if you don’t delve?

    — septum ring bell hooks brigade 🍉 (@omolaraoriye) April 9, 2024
    20.

    I thought y’all weren’t allowed to eat? https://t.co/pOAnbozt3W

    — j𝔀✞ (@jwaizen) April 10, 2024
    21.

    me: Daddy you know OJ passed

    my dad: them yt folks done did some to OJ

    me: it was prostate cancer

    dad: WELL THEY GAVE IT TO HIM.

    me: pic.twitter.com/0scnzuPhHy

    — 🌱🐼 (@panduh__) April 11, 2024
    22.

    That’s how the devil acts on your shoulder when he’s watching you do something he likes 😂 https://t.co/pvXbq3AjTd

    — TechED 🎥 (@eddykbee) April 11, 2024
    23.

    This what them stray cats be eating in cartoons https://t.co/Y10Bwb6LOW

    — Chief Ron (@DoGoodRon_) April 11, 2024
    24.

    When Allah said ‘And he created you in pairs’, he talking about us sir.

    Eid Mubarak https://t.co/Hi2fPwNjsq

    — Ra’ifah (@recklessrai) April 10, 2024
    25.

    Till this day my secondary school hasn’t asked me to come do a talk.

    So what the hell is all this for. Kmt

    — Tolly (@tolly_t) April 17, 2024
    26.

    Delete pls my man has twitter https://t.co/hQ9Q53JNNS

    — Big B. (@bratzmuniii) April 18, 2024
    27.

    Men’s version of “period” https://t.co/HbcZNox4dx

    — i make beats ✞ (@DonDadaNYC) April 18, 2024
    28.

    Me at every game recording her on the lay up line https://t.co/SkSqOVa3Hc pic.twitter.com/G5Uh0K4nOF

    — Goldie 👑 (@_D1POP) April 18, 2024
