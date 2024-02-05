Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    15 Tweets That Prove Black Twitter Dominates The Grammys, And It's The Best Thing Ever

    "Beyoncé told Blue to get on the stage and take it all in “cuz this the last Grammys we coming to. We got Grammys at home.”"

    Ada Enechi
    by Ada Enechi

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Not everyone's faves won an award at this year's Grammys but Black Twitter will never disappoint – here are the best jokes from the evening:

    1.

    Twitter: @reedlikeabook_

    2.

    Twitter: @auhvahntay

    3.

    Twitter: @OkSoMik

    4.

    Twitter: @SoualiganAmazon

    5.

    Twitter: @jaxajueny

    6.

    Twitter: @Kirb_UrAppetite

    7.

    Twitter: @ThereGoTerry

    8.

    Twitter: @SomaKazima

    9.

    Twitter: @YannaGod

    10.

    Twitter: @ChurchGworl

    11.

    Twitter: @4RIESV3NUS

    12.

    Twitter: @pastorpapi23

    13.

    Twitter: @TheConradJay

    14.

    Twitter: @ScottieBeam

    15.

    Twitter: @treeaston

    Credits: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy