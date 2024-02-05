15 Tweets That Prove Black Twitter Dominates The Grammys, And It's The Best Thing Ever
"Beyoncé told Blue to get on the stage and take it all in “cuz this the last Grammys we coming to. We got Grammys at home.”"
Not everyone's faves won an award at this year's Grammys but Black Twitter will never disappoint – here are the best jokes from the evening:
1.
Jay Z after that speach pic.twitter.com/TUM74pQEti— Reed (@reedlikeabook_) February 5, 2024
2.
Jay and Beyoncé backstage after that speechpic.twitter.com/52RVJY914H https://t.co/9ZUhFEjeAc— mika$a (@auhvahntay) February 5, 2024
3.
Not Billie J Blige https://t.co/uloR7iVTa9— Saint Mik 🎄 (@OkSoMik) February 5, 2024
4.
She really is dressed like an oil tycoon. I’m screaming. https://t.co/keMufuVGJg— We’re Losing Recipes! (@SoualiganAmazon) February 5, 2024
5.
This album dropped before the Cold War mind you https://t.co/KXwkmvyaxQ— taurus supreme (@jaxajueny) February 4, 2024
6.
Me every two seconds:— C’est Noir, Say No More (@Kirb_UrAppetite) February 5, 2024
OZEMPIC! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/C85kdPmYTe
7.
Hazel looks like she’ll fight for her mama. She thought the interviewer was getting buck with Victoria 😂 pic.twitter.com/dAsEQz59Wk— ThereGoTerry (@ThereGoTerry) February 4, 2024
8.
They can combine their percentages & celebrate BHM all month! https://t.co/jJwJY0E1Vr— Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) February 4, 2024
9.
Beyoncé while Jay Z was on stage defending her: pic.twitter.com/2Ek7c2jyUi— Mona Thorne ✨ (@YannaGod) February 5, 2024
10.
Beyoncé during Jay-Z’s speech #Grammys pic.twitter.com/uzhcK3lJ85— Born Free B (@ChurchGworl) February 5, 2024
11.
im cryin she got them locs in a bun under there https://t.co/uUNExZAWHx— bruce wayne (@4RIESV3NUS) February 5, 2024
12.
The #Grammys : Maybe we’ll give Jay-Z a grammy to make him forget about never giving Beyoncé a Grammy for album of the year.— Dennis Nguyen (@pastorpapi23) February 5, 2024
Jay Z: pic.twitter.com/ip8RMHza0b
13.
My mum when I start running my mouth to my uncles and aunties about stuff she’s said at home: pic.twitter.com/1UMVlZvrPG— Stereotypical Ken (@TheConradJay) February 5, 2024
14.
“I’m sad again, don’t tell my boyfriend.. thats not what he’s made for” is THE LINE. BILLIE WAS WRITING WITH A UZI BABY.— Deets (@ScottieBeam) February 5, 2024
15.
Beyoncé told Blue to get on the stage and take it all in “cuz this the last Grammys we coming to. We got Grammys at home.”— tré easton (@treeaston) February 5, 2024