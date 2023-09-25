If You Can Name 8/10 Of These Things, You Are Likely Over 40

Disclaimer: This is not intended and should not be construed as medical advice, but is for educational purposes only. You should consult an eye doctor for a comprehensive eye exam and to learn more about presbyopia. Important safety information can be found here.
If you know what most of these things are, then you likely are over 40. With age, also comes presbyopia. See your doctor for a comprehensive eye examination, and if you are diagnosed with presbyopia, ask if ACUVUE® MULTIFOCAL Contact Lenses might be right for you.