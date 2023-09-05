Paid Post

Parents Of Recent Year 12 Graduates Share 10 Things They Wish They Knew Earlier

There's more to it than an ATAR.

Australian Catholic University (ACU)
by Australian Catholic University (ACU)

Brand Publisher

Knowing your child is about to embark on the transformative journey that is higher education can be overwhelming — and a whole new learning curve. Usually when you're experiencing something new, it can be helpful to hear from those who've gone through the same thing.

We completely understand, you might be feeling a mix of emotions — excitement, worry, pride and maybe even a touch of nostalgia. So, we've gathered some invaluable wisdom from parents who've been there, done that — and survived the university entrance and selection process. 

Here's everything they wish they kept in mind before their child started uni:

1. On embracing the change that comes during the high school-to-university transition.

"Your once-timid high school kid might turn into a social butterfly in uni — and that's absolutely okay. You should encourage them to embrace this new phase of life, make friends and step outside their comfort zone," says Aiden, father of one.

Remind your grad that it's okay to feel nervous or uncertain — and that it's a part of the journey. Encourage them to attend orientation events, join clubs and strike up conversations with new people. Share your own experiences of embracing change and highlight the positive outcomes it brought.

2. On how ATARs aren't everything — really.

"Future success isn't solely determined by the right ATAR. While good grades are awesome — they're just one piece of the puzzle," says Sarah, mother of three. 

"It's important to remind your future uni student that while grades are important, the journey is about becoming a versatile, adaptable and capable professional." Universities like ACU offer a range of pathway and admission programs to help students find their way into their dream course, even if they didn’t get the right ATAR or meet some other selection criteria.

3. On the power of smaller learning environments.

"In smaller classes, professors have the chance to know their student's name, strengths, and areas for improvement," says Sanjay, father of four. "You just don't have the same opportunity for individualised learning in big lecture halls." 

This kind of one-on-one approach can lead to more meaningful discussions, individualised feedback and a deeper understanding of what they're learning. ACU is proof that smaller learning environments can exist — even on big campuses.

4. On encouraging study relating to passion points.

"Following passions isn't just about chasing dreams — it's about unlocking a superpower" explains Leila, mother of two. When your child pursues what they truly love, they're more motivated, engaged and ready to conquer every challenge that comes their way. 

ACU offers a range of courses that can align with your child's interests, making learning a joyful journey.

5. On how networking and learning about life beyond study is just as important as the syllabus.

"It's important to remember that university isn't just about textbooks and exams.  Networking is like planting seeds for future success," says Anthony, father of one. 

Whether it's landing internships, getting recommendations, or discovering job opportunities — a strong network is invaluable in the professional world. ACU's range of partners and focus on practical experience opens doors to internships, collaborations and lifelong friendships.

6. On the opportunity for adventures abroad and how vital they can be for your child's future.

"Studying abroad isn't just about academic credits — it's a journey of self-discovery," says Amir, father of two. 

Immersing themselves in different cultures will enhance your child's empathy, adaptability and give them a broader worldview. ACU offers incredible study abroad programs that broaden horizons and create unforgettable memories. They also have a campus in Rome, Italy! Passport, anyone?

7. On the importance of keeping mental health top-of-mind during such a chaotic period.

"Mental health is the cornerstone of success. A balanced and healthy mind enhances focus, creativity and overall well-being — setting the stage for a really fulfilling university experience," says Bree, mother of one. 

Foster open conversations about mental health. Share strategies for managing stress, such as exercise, mindfulness, and seeking counselling services. Encourage your student to build a support network of friends, professors and campus resources. ACU takes mental health seriously, providing resources and support to ensure your child's emotional well-being is a top priority.

8. On embracing failure as an opportunity for growth and development.

"Remind your child that setbacks are just setups for epic comebacks. Failure teaches resilience like nothing else can," explains Georgia, mother of two. "It's the crash course in picking yourself up, learning from the experience and emerging even stronger." 

In the world of university, a less-than-stellar grade or a project that didn't quite hit the mark is a golden opportunity to refine their skills, fine-tune their approach and level up their game. At universities like ACU, there are also a range of academic services to support students to develop their skills in areas they may need a little extra help.

9. On helping their kids tackle the juggling act that is life after school.

"University life usually involves managing academics, work, social life and self-care. Equipping your child with effective time management skills is key," says Sanjay, father of four. "Share your own strategies for managing multiple responsibilities. If you don't have any, learn along with them." 

Help your child create a schedule, prioritise tasks and allocate time for relaxation and self-care. Encourage them to utilise campus resources such as time management workshops and academic advisors.

10. And finally, on empowering them to ride with the chaos and embrace every challenge as a stepping stone to their greatest future.

"Encourage your kid to approach university with an open mind and a willingness to explore different subjects, passions and opportunities," says Claire, mother of three. 

"Embracing change and exploration fosters personal growth, adaptability and a well-rounded education. It allows your child to discover new interests and passions that may shape their future path."

ACU is here to guide your child toward a bright future. Embrace the excitement, trust the process and set your graduates up to spread their wings and fly.

Check out the ACU website for course and campus information now.