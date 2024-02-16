Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
Paid Post

Tell Us What You Want To Know About Being An Accountant

Curious about the secret life of number whisperers? Send us your questions and we'll have an accountant answer them in an upcoming post. Begin familiarizing yourself with the world of accounting by visiting Accounting Plus.

Accounting+
by Accounting+

Brand Publisher

You know what everybody loves? Money!

Woman in a blue shirt joyfully throwing money into the air
Peopleimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

And you know which profession knows a lot about making people more money?

Woman smiling with hand on chin, surrounded by drawn question marks
Peopleimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Accountants! They are the financial superheroes who swoop in to save the day, helping individuals and businesses alike manage their money like pros.

Group of professionals walking outside with phones and bags during a sunny day
Peopleimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lucky for you, we have a savvy accountant who's ready to answer any question you may have about working in the industry. Seriously, ASK ANYTHING!

Smiling person in a business suit working on a laptop at a desk
Peopleimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

You could ask things like, “What does your schedule look like?” or “What’s the most rewarding part of your job?”

Two professionals engaged in a discussion at a round table with a laptop open
Peopleimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

You can even get more personal with questions like, "What are the perks of being an accountant?" or “What advice would you give someone considering a career in accounting?”

Woman at a desk with a computer, smiling, in an office setting
Peopleimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If making a difference in your community while building a rewarding career sounds intriguing to you, then now is your chance to ask an accountant how they do it.

Peopleimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

You can submit your questions about being an accountant in this form here, and an accountant will answer them in an upcoming post. (By the way, anything you send us is covered by the regular BuzzFeed User Terms.)

All images via Getty.