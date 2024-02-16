Tell Us What You Want To Know About Being An Accountant

You know what everybody loves? Money!
And you know which profession knows a lot about making people more money?
Accountants! They are the financial superheroes who swoop in to save the day, helping individuals and businesses alike manage their money like pros.
Lucky for you, we have a savvy accountant who's ready to answer any question you may have about working in the industry. Seriously, ASK ANYTHING!
You could ask things like, “What does your schedule look like?” or “What’s the most rewarding part of your job?”
You can even get more personal with questions like, "What are the perks of being an accountant?" or “What advice would you give someone considering a career in accounting?”
If making a difference in your community while building a rewarding career sounds intriguing to you, then now is your chance to ask an accountant how they do it.
You can submit your questions about being an accountant in this form here, and an accountant will answer them in an upcoming post. (By the way, anything you send us is covered by the regular BuzzFeed User Terms.)
