    20 Photos Of Cute Animals Doing Jobs That Will Turn That Frown Upside Down

    Working has never looked more wholesome.

    aakritianand1
    by aakritianand1

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Is anyone hiring a photographer? I know a meow-ry good one.

    r/Catswithjobs / Via reddit.com

    2. Only birds with badges can hang out at this airport!

    r/AnimalswithJobs / Via reddit.com

    3. Sailor cat, sailor cat, does whatever a sailor cat does!

    r/Catswithjobs / Via reddit.com

    4. Sometimes, you need a different kind of traffic controller to get the job done.

    r/AnimalswithJobs / Via reddit.com

    5. If that's customer service? Yes, I'll hold. Indefinitely.

    r/cats / Via reddit.com

    6. Dog the Builder, can we fix it? Dog the Builder, yes we can!

    r/AnimalswithJobs / Via reddit.com

    7. This DJ has the purr-fect setlist, no doubt!

    r/Catswithjobs / Via reddit.com

    8. Slither on, nothing to see here.

    r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

    9. Did someone call for a meowchanic?

    r/Catswithjobs / Via reddit.com

    10. The cluck, sorry, the clutch is broken!

    r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

    11. Don't know about the ice candy, but I'd shoplift this owner!

    r/Catswithjobs / Via reddit.com

    12. If only memes paid the bills, this raccoon wouldn't need to learn to code!

    r/AnimalswithJobs / Via reddit.com

    13. Okay, no one say pspspsps because some serious plumbing work is underway.

    r/Catswithjobs / Via reddit.com

    14. Making the best use of those opposable thumbs by taking and selling selfies.

    r/AnimalswithJobs / Via reddit.com

    15. Think we found the star of Top Gun: Meowerick!

    r/Catswithjobs / Via reddit.com

    16. Socially responsible crow, FTW!

    r/corvids / Via reddit.com

    17. This artist doesn't need paint, just gentle head pats.

    r/Catswithjobs / Via reddit.com

    18. The highlight of any day, that face!

    r/FunnyAnimals / Via reddit.com

    19. We bet this one is called Sparky.

    r/Catswithjobs / Via reddit.com

    20. This officer can definitely tell if your alibi is goose.

    r/blursedimages / Via reddit.com