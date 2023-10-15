21 Wholesome Photos That Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity

The distraction delulu is the solulu.

1. The kind of empty nest we can happily get behind.

2. You can find your heroes everywhere you look.

3. What brings us joy? This cat getting a certificate for their service on their "retirement" day 🥹🥹🥹

4. I've got friends. Some of them are furry and that's all there is.

5. We're not crying, you're crying!

6. Paying it forward, and then some.

7. Adding to my list of "mantras to live by" — Grow through what you go through.

8. 12/10 best shopping (and selling) experience.

9. A uniquely beautiful moment, no doubt.

10. When friends are family <3

11. Fan Mail 🤝 Wholesomeness.

12. It costs nothing to be kind, and there's no age to kindness either.

13. Game recognise game.

14. Manager to the end of the road.

15. It's never a bad time to revisit the spooky season feels.

16. Unicorns may or may not be real, but the wholesomeness of this moment sure is.

17. Eyes welling up in 3...2...1...

18. Same old toy, same old feels!

19. Just a happy thought.

20. And a reassuring quote.

21. And finally, just look at this adorable little boy!

