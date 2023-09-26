21 Wholesome Photos That Will Make You Want To Get A Dog

Made you woof!

1. Here's the Chilean police carrying puppies to be trained as police dogs during an Independence Day Parade.

r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

2. 15/10 would join this cuddle puddle.

r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

3. We'd bring a doggo home every single day just to see those happy faces!

r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

4. There's always so much validation that comes from a dog, and who doesn't want that?

r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

5. Meet this dad's extremely photogenic best friend.

r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

6. "My dog came to get me last night after I forgot to give him his goodnight kiss on his head. He gets one every night and he would not sleep until he got it."

r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

Brb, setting a reminder on my phone for this.

7. If that's the reaction we get, we're taking all dogs to Disneyland, now!

r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

8. Dogs can be your ride-or-die, but you won't know until you try <3

r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

9. Here's an instant remedy for the blues.

r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

10. Here's a sleepy puppy.

r/aww / Via reddit.com

11. And a puppy that won't let her hooman leave without her.

r/aww / Via reddit.com

12. We bet dogs have a really valuable p-aw-int of view.

r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

13. Who doesn't want to see a furry floof take aww-fice?

r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

14. Making friends, everywhere they go 🥹

r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

15. Mission accomplished!

r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

That wink, though! And good job by the passers by.

16. It's the window, it's the window sign, it's the doggo's face — it's everything.

r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

17. And the lab results came back pawsitive for adorableness.

r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

18. No woofs, just vibes.

r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

19. Dogs know the value of a pupper education.

r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

20. Floofs and flowers — all day, everyday!

r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

21. Cup holder? Nah. Your chair actually has a pup holder.

r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com