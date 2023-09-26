21 Wholesome Photos That Will Make You Want To Get A Dog

1.
Here's the Chilean police carrying puppies to be trained as police dogs during an Independence Day Parade.
2. 15/10 would join this cuddle puddle.r/wholesome / Via reddit.com
3.
We'd bring a doggo home every single day just to see those happy faces!
4.
There's always so much validation that comes from a dog, and who doesn't want that?
5.
Meet this dad's extremely photogenic best friend.
6.
"My dog came to get me last night after I forgot to give him his goodnight kiss on his head. He gets one every night and he would not sleep until he got it."
7. If that's the reaction we get, we're taking all dogs to Disneyland, now!r/wholesome / Via reddit.com
8.
Dogs can be your ride-or-die, but you won't know until you try <3
9.
Here's an instant remedy for the blues.
10.
Here's a sleepy puppy.
11.
And a puppy that won't let her hooman leave without her.
12.
We bet dogs have a really valuable p-aw-int of view.
13.
Who doesn't want to see a furry floof take aww-fice?
14.
Making friends, everywhere they go 🥹
15.
Mission accomplished!
16.
It's the window, it's the window sign, it's the doggo's face — it's everything.
17.
And the lab results came back pawsitive for adorableness.
18.
No woofs, just vibes.
19.
Dogs know the value of a pupper education.
20.
Floofs and flowers — all day, everyday!
21.
Cup holder? Nah. Your chair actually has a pup holder.