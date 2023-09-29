20 Wholesome Photos That Will Make You Want To Be A Child Again

Cuteness overload incoming!

aakritianand1
by aakritianand1

1. Tooth fairy money > dental check-up bills.

r/KidsAreWholesome / Via reddit.com
2. Five Find-Outers, is that you?

r/bayarea / Via reddit.com

3. And that definitely is the "govormet".

Twitter: @JoelWBerry

4. The dedication and detail in this 12-year-old’s instructions for solving a Rubik’s cube is just *chef's kiss*.

r/KidsAreWholesome / Via reddit.com

5. Don't you miss the time when you could be anything and everything you wanted?

r/KidsAreWholesome / Via reddit.com

6. And when you created masterpieces such as these.

r/KidsAreWholesome / Via reddit.com

7. And when you could just be carefree and relax this way.

r/KidsAreWholesome / Via reddit.com

8. Because kids are truly wholesome.

r/KidsAreWholesome / Via reddit.com

9. Here's another example.

r/KidsAreWholesome / Via reddit.com

10. True facts only! Mind = blown.

r/technicallythetruth / Via reddit.com

11. Leave it to the dads to make us find joy even in a breakfast pancake.

r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

12. Good Samaritan goals (and hydration goals).

r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

13. This is us with every baby on every train, ever!

r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

14. Want to go back to school? Yeah, us too.

r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

Context: This school gatekeeper fixed and painted every broken classroom furniture in Morocco during quarantine.

15. Dignity of labour? Check!

r/wholesome / Via reddit.com
16. To quote Thor, "He's a friend from work!"

r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

17. It's the thought that counts, right?

r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

18. No stranger danger when you've got a skateboard.

r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

19. Time to go scare some eggs, just for fun.

r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

20. And finally, this whole video is just too precious.

r/wholesome / Via reddit.com