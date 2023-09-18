    19 Photos That Will Simply Restore Your Faith In Humanity

    You can thank us later :)

    This week got you down? Fret not! Check out these adorable, happy, and wholesome posts from all over the internet.

    1. And the Grandparent of The Year Award goes to...

    r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

    2. Some fights are worth winning if it gets a dog to pout this cutely.

    Twitter: @WholesomeMeme

    3. Oh and just look at this cutie!

    Twitter: @WholesomeMeme

    4. Construction may be hard work, but making kids smile is not.

    Twitter: @WholesomeMeme

    5. He's getting ready for his first day at Dogwarts.

    Twitter: @WholesomeMeme

    6. Nope, not cutting onions. These are happy tears!

    r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

    7. BRB, going to get myself a duck right now.

    Twitter: @Haveshouldduck

    8. And also a cat.

    Twitter: @WholesomeMeme

    9. Okay, all I want now is a cat and a house with a garden.

    Twitter: @WholesomeMeme

    10. And I wish to also speak fluent Penguinese.

    Twitter: @WholesomeMeme

    11. Santa Claus list update: Check ✅

    Twitter: @WholesomeMeme

    12. The true breadwinner of this family.

    Twitter: @WholesomeMeme

    13. This truly made me tear up.

    r/HumansBeingBros / Via reddit.com

    14. So did this.

    r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

    15. This single dad just moved in and he chalked up the walls so his daughter had something better to see than just grey.

    r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

    16. And this dad wins at dad jokes.

    r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

    17. This is the best way to raise a kid.

    r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

    18. Oh and meet this amazing family!

    r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

    19. BONUS: Here's a body positive reminder!

    r/wholesome / Via reddit.com