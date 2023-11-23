Skip To Content
19 Wholesome Posts That Will Truly Restore Your Faith In Humanity

It really costs nothing to be kind!

aakritianand1
by aakritianand1

BuzzFeed Staff

1. The kindness of strangers? Always appreciated!

r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

2. Kindness that makes you look great!

r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

3. Kindness is all about healing, isn't it?

r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

4. Kindness is never forgotten, no matter how much time has passed.

r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

5. Kind bosses? UNDERRATED!

r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

6. Pay it forward: nostalgia edition.

r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

7. It doesn't take much to keep a promise!

r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

8. Kindness that knows no distance.

r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

9. He really was one of a kind.

r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

10. Little moments, big impact.

r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

11. See a need, fill a need? Absolutely!

r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

Context: A stranger gave this person new headlights for their truck since they had a broken one.

12. Kindness is appreciating those who helped you in your time of need.

r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

13. I'm not crying, you're crying!

r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

14. That's one way to keep things clean, AND be kind!

r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

15. Faith in humanity? Restored!

r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

16. No greater kindness than treating someone with dignity and respect!

r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

17. Favourite line item: Catering (yummy cookies).

r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

18. Sometimes, kindness is difficult. But it's always worth it.

r/pics / Via reddit.com

19. Never stop being kind, internet!

r/NoStupidQuestions / Via reddit.com

Here's the post!