19 Wholesome Posts That Will Truly Restore Your Faith In Humanity

1.
The kindness of strangers? Always appreciated!
2.
Kindness that makes you look great!
3.
Kindness is all about healing, isn't it?
4.
Kindness is never forgotten, no matter how much time has passed.
5.
Kind bosses? UNDERRATED!
6.
Pay it forward: nostalgia edition.
7.
It doesn't take much to keep a promise!
8.
Kindness that knows no distance.
9.
He really was one of a kind.
10.
Little moments, big impact.
11.
See a need, fill a need? Absolutely!
12.
Kindness is appreciating those who helped you in your time of need.
13.
I'm not crying, you're crying!
14.
That's one way to keep things clean, AND be kind!
15.
Faith in humanity? Restored!
16.
No greater kindness than treating someone with dignity and respect!
17.
Favourite line item: Catering (yummy cookies).
18.
Sometimes, kindness is difficult. But it's always worth it.
19.
Never stop being kind, internet!