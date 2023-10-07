19 Adorable Posts About Couples That Will Make You Go "Me And Who?"

Me to dating apps: Mera number kab aayega? 🥺🥺🥺

1. The reason dating app bios still say, "Looking for the Pam to my Jim / Jim to my Pam".

r/CoupleMemes / Via reddit.com

2. Because we need someone to wear spooky outfits with, so we can scare the nazar away.

r/teenagersbuthot / Via reddit.com

3. And someone who indulges all our whims and hobbies.

r/teenagersbuthot / Via reddit.com

4. Poetry + snacks + tequila = ideal match.

r/CoupleMemes / Via reddit.com

5. When their weird matches your weird (in the weirdest way).

r/CoupleMemes / Via reddit.com

6. "Where do you see yourself in five years?" — "Here".

r/CoupleMemes / Via reddit.com

7. They take "looking for my partner in crime" a little too literally.

r/SipsTea / Via reddit.com

8. One word: Awww-dorable!

r/teenagers / Via reddit.com

9. Wish every talking stage was like this.

r/CuteCoupleThings / Via reddit.com

10. Dunno about potatoes, but this is ultra cheesy.

r/aww / Via reddit.com

11. BRB, making closet space for my matching couple outfits.

r/aww / Via reddit.com

12. Love may have no language, but theirs is out of this world!

r/tumblr / Via reddit.com

13. Can anybody find me someone to geek out over the same things?

r/CoupleMemes / Via reddit.com

14. Can you please tell me the procedure to grow a tail so I can do this?

r/CoupleMemes / Via reddit.com

15. Sleep cycle, who?

r/CoupleMemes / Via reddit.com

16. Pro-tip: If you get matching hoodies, no one steals yours.

r/teenagers / Via reddit.com

17. Love in the times of old-school internet.

r/tumblr / Via reddit.com

18. When I want to be the couple in the car, but I'm actually the drive-thru employee 🥲

r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

19. Could you really grow old with someone? Maybe!

r/aww / Via reddit.com