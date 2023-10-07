19 Adorable Posts About Couples That Will Make You Go "Me And Who?"

1.
The reason dating app bios still say, "Looking for the Pam to my Jim / Jim to my Pam".
2.
Because we need someone to wear spooky outfits with, so we can scare the nazar away.
3.
And someone who indulges all our whims and hobbies.
4.
Poetry + snacks + tequila = ideal match.
5.
When their weird matches your weird (in the weirdest way).
6.
"Where do you see yourself in five years?" — "Here".
7.
They take "looking for my partner in crime" a little too literally.
8.
One word: Awww-dorable!
9.
Wish every talking stage was like this.
10.
Dunno about potatoes, but this is ultra cheesy.
11.
BRB, making closet space for my matching couple outfits.
12.
Love may have no language, but theirs is out of this world!
13.
Can anybody find me someone to geek out over the same things?
14.
Can you please tell me the procedure to grow a tail so I can do this?
16.
Pro-tip: If you get matching hoodies, no one steals yours.
17.
Love in the times of old-school internet.
18.
When I want to be the couple in the car, but I'm actually the drive-thru employee 🥲
19.
Could you really grow old with someone? Maybe!