    19 Wholesome Photos That Will Make You Want To Hug Your Grandparents

    The grandest of all parents, no contest.

    aakritianand1
    by aakritianand1

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Grandparents know your meme game is top-notch, and frame-worthy.

    r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

    2. I'd make any and all excuses to get more head pats.

    r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

    3. And the most wholesome smile of the day goes to...

    r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

    4. BRB adding a "monthly grandparent lunch date" to the calendar 🥺🥺🥺

    r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

    5. Grandparents so cool, royalty has them on a mailing list!

    r/wholesome / Via reddit.com
    r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

    6. Grandpa swooping in before we post another "Me and who?" on February 14th.

    r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

    7. A grandma adding human figurines in seashells for kids to find on the beach? I am drowning in adorableness!

    r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

    8. Never too old to enjoy the good times, all over again.

    r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

    Context: This man received a letter from an 86-year-old VHS buyer.

    9. Supporting their fandom by cosplaying straight into our hearts.

    r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

    Context: An elderly couple cosplays as Link and Zelda at a fan convention.

    10. They've got soooo much love to give.

    r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

    While grandpa has unfortunately passed, you can still follow their YouTube channel here.

    11. When grandpa takes style inspo from you AND does it better!

    r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

    12. The fandom lives on.

    r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

    13. They are photogenic AF!

    r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

    14. No keepsake is too small.

    r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

    15. Mike knows how to retire in style.

    r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

    16. They're always looking out for us, no matter what!

    r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

    17. Every first is special with them around.

    r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

    18. Can we get an invite to this birthday party?

    r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

    Context: This grandpa turned 80 and wanted to host a birthday party for his 10 a.m. coffee friends at McDonald's, so, their grandchildren supplied a cake and balloons to have a proper celebration.

    19. These 87-year-old friends have been baking cookies together for 64 years!

    r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

    Friendship goals, truly!