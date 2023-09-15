    19 Adorable Photos That Will Make You Want To Get A Cat

    Yes we cat!

    aakritianand1
    by aakritianand1

    BuzzFeed Staff

    There’s a reason why cats were worshipped in ancient times.

    @asugarhigh on GIPHY / Via giphy.com

    Because they’re so damn cute!

    GIPHY / Via giphy.com

    Don’t believe us? These posts will make you want to get a cat, for sure.

    1. This cat is a lover, not a fighter. And quite a poised one, at that.

    r/aww / Via reddit.com

    2. Or this one, who’ll totally join your work sesh.

    Twitter: @nocontextscats
    Purr their last email, they need you to get on board with cats, right MEOW!

    3. Wondering what to do with your empty parcel boxes? Get a cat!

    Twitter: @weirdlilguys

    4. These cats can’t fix everything, but they can try and fix a bulb, NGL.

    Twitter: @CatWorkers

    5. This super smart cat LOVES rocks.

    r/Catswithjobs / Via reddit.com

    6. Have cat, will play dress up.

    Twitter: @CatWorkers
    They’re such sports, too!

    7. Need a model for a product shoot? Get a cat!

    Twitter: @CatWorkers
    Maayyybeee don’t ask them to drive, though.

    8. Heck, they’ll do their own photo shoot, if you ask nicely.

    Twitter: @ShouldHaveCat

    9. Cats so cute, they’re traffic signal mascots!

    Twitter: @Catshealdeprsn
    That’s just one of the many stop lights in Zelenogradsk, Russia.

    10. Feeling lonely? These cats can hold your hand while you sleep

    Twitter: @Catshealdeprsn
    Me and who? You and cat.

    11. Meet this handsome boy.

    Reddit / r/aww / Via reddit.com

    12. And this cutie, who is busy bird-watching and does not like to be disturbed.

    r/AnimalsBeingDerps / Via reddit.com

    13. And this one is obviously busy offering their friend a paw to cry on.

    r/AnimalsBeingDerps / Via reddit.com

    14. While this one is engrossed in giving hugs to their friend.

    r/AnimalsBeingDerps / Via reddit.com

    15. But you can always paint this cat like one of your French derps.

    r/AnimalsBeingDerps / Via reddit.com

    16. I'd honestly visit this grocery store only to watch this cat sleep.

    r/AnimalsBeingDerps / Via reddit.com

    17. Meanwhile, this cat has ninja hiding skills.

    r/cute / Via reddit.com

    18. Trust me when I say that you deserve friends like these.

    r/cute / Via reddit.com

    19. After all, who doesn’t want this feeling?

    Twitter: @NoCatsNoLife_m
    Right?

    Did these posts make you want to run and adopt a cat right away? We know we’re doing just that.