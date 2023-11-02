15 Professions Shah Rukh Khan Has Played (And Aced) On Screen

Celebrity·Posted on 2 Nov 202315 Professions Shah Rukh Khan Has Played (And Aced) On ScreenI mean, is there anything he can't do?by aakritianand1BuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink We officially LOVE November, because this is when Shah Rukh Khan, aka the King of Bollywood, celebrates his birthday! Red Chillies Entertainment The year 2023 was a double-lottery for moviegoers as we watched and loved him in the high-octane blockbuster Pathaan... Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Yash Raj Films The movie is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You’re welcome. ...followed by another massive success as an action-hero in Jawan. Red Chillies Entertainment Was he a soldier? Was he a vigilante? Was he a crusader? Was he a badass? He was all of them, and then some! You can now watch Jawan on Netflix. Yay! But an action-packed-guy-with-a-heart isn’t all we’ve seen Shah Rukh Khan play. Here are some of the coolest professions King Khan has portrayed on the big screen: 1. A musician in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and in Pardes. Shemaroo Video Pvt. Ltd. / Mukta Arts Whether he’s the struggling sweet guy, Sunil in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, or the resourceful Arjun in Pardes — Shah Rukh Khan has done more than just play with heartstrings in these roles — he pretend-played the actual strings too! 2. A secretary in Yes Boss. Venus Movies Playing a right-hand man with serious main character energy? SRK is the man for the job! As a charming, earnest, yet ambitious Rahul in Yes Boss, Shah Rukh showed us the grey shades of working for a sleazy boss, but also the delightful tones of young romance. And who wouldn’t want to be wooed to the tunes of "Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon"? 3. A playwright and director in Dil To Pagal Hai. Yash Raj Films He sang, he danced, he dreamed up a character like Maya, and he acted his pants off (literally)! Shah Rukh Khan took his performer side to the next level with Dil To Pagal Hai. We’ll never get over that drums vs ghungroos dance-off. 4. A journalist in Dil Se.. and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. Madras Talkies / Dreamz Unlimited Whether he’s playing the morally dubious Ajay in Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, or the extremely conflicted Amar in Dil Se.., Shah Rukh Khan knows just how to put the passion into this profession. Did we hear him say “I am the best?” Well, he certainly is! 5. A detective in Baadshah. Venus Movies One of his rarer out-and-out comedies, Shah Rukh really brought the flair to a character like Baadshah, even as he was bumbling through first class, pretending to levitate in his office, or saving a minister, a kid, his crew, AND the love of his life in the same climactic sequence. That gambling scene, though? *chef’s kiss* 6. A music teacher in Mohabbatein. Yash Raj Films He played the violin, he played the dhol, he played Narayan Shankar like a fiddle, and he really tugged at our heartstrings as the lovelorn Raj Aryan Malhotra in Mohabbatein. His students certainly got good grades, great relationships, and had some fun along the way. 7. A NASA scientist in Swades. Ashutosh Gowariker Productions He made a whole generation of kids dream about going from "yeh taara" to "woh taara" when he played Mohan Bhargav in Swades, humbling his scientific knowledge with grassroots struggles, and eventually using his prowess to bring “bijleee” to a village. What could be more aspirational? BONUS: We love the hat-tip to his Swades character in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, where he plays the scientist Mohan Bhargav with a Vanar Astra, in a crackling opening scene. 8. A sports coach in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Chak De! India. Dharma Productions / Yash Raj Films Sure, we remember Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna for SRK spreading his arms and belting out "Mitwa", but how could we forget that he was also a soccer player and coach in the film? Of course, this performance was released a year before we saw him as the stoic and sharp Kabir Khan, the coach of the women's national hockey team, in Chak De! India. That “sattar minute” monologue still gives us ~literal chills~. 9. A movie star in Om Shanti Om, Billu, AND Fan. Red Chillies Entertainment / Yash Raj Films Be a movie star, play a movie star! SRK romances the movie screens like no one else, whether he’s the struggling junior artist Om and the sizzling "Dard-e-Disco"-dancing Om Kapoor, or the uber-famous Sahir Khan in Billu, or even the self-aware and grandiose Aryan Khanna in Fan. Shah Rukh exudes star power with such ease! 10. A therapist in Dear Zindagi. Red Chillies Entertainment Who wouldn’t want to sign up for therapy sessions if Dr. Jehangir Khan is your "DD" or "Dimag ka Doctor"? Explaining challenging concepts through simple examples, and making therapy a cheerful and feel-good experience was as easy as riding a bike for SRK. 11. A salesperson in My Name Is Khan. Fox Star Studios / Red Chillies Entertainment Though the movie focuses on larger aspects of political tension and fostering unity in adversity, Rizwan Khan starts out as being a beauty products salesperson in My Name Is Khan, which is how he meets Mandira (Kajol) in the film. Of course, whether it’s a relationship or a whole village, we know that Rizwan can "Repair Almost Anything". 12. A magician in Tubelight. Salman Khan Films In a short and sweet special appearance, the magical SRK really brought the tricks when he played a magician in Tubelight. Certainly an unforgettable appearance in an unfortunately forgettable film.FUN FACT: The last time he came close to some kind of magic on screen was when he played a literal ghost in Paheli. 13. A tour guide in Jab Harry Met Sejal. Red Chillies Entertainment A well-informed and witty tour guide who’s trying to find himself and his own way in the world? Sign me the hell up! We’d tour the beautiful cities of Amsterdam, Budapest, Lisbon, and Paris with Shah Rukh Khan any day, provided he breaks out into song, every now and then. 14. An (eventual) astronaut in Zero. Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions Bauua Singh is a lot of things in Zero, but he certainly makes the biggest impression when he signs up for a space program with NSAR (almost NASA, almost), to go on a manned mission to Mars. He dances, he joins a Bollywood star’s entourage, but he really was destined to go to space. No surprise there, of course — Shah Rukh Khan IS out of this world. 15. An Armed Forces officer in Main Hoon Na, Veer-Zaara, AND Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Red Chillies Entertainment / Yash Raj Films Before Pathaan and before Jawan, we’ve seen Shah Rukh Khan don the Armed Forces colours and uniform more than a few times. He started his career playing an Army officer on TV in Fauji, but, years later, we saw him reprise the act in Main Hoon Na as Major Ram Prasad Sharma. He also played the charming and morally astute Squadron Leader Veer Pratap Singh in Veer-Zaara, and the daring and dashing Major Samar Anand in Jab Tak Hai Jaan, where he lovingly diffuses bombs while courting death. We certainly love this man in uniform. He has also played a chef in Duplicate, a con man in Happy New Year, a mafia kingpin in Raees, and even a video game character in Ra.One! Dharma Productions / Red Chillies Entertainment, Red Chillies Entertainment Of COURSE he aced all of these parts — he’s Shah Rukh Khan, after all!... ...but the one role he always floors us in, is, as a lover. What profession would YOU like to see SRK play next?