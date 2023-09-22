    These 13 Wholesome Nature Facts Will Definitely Make You Smile

    Plants have siblings!

    aakritianand1
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Feel like you need to “touch some grass”?

    We got you! More like, nature’s got you, for these facts about nature — from trees to birds and bees (not those ones) — will bring a smile to your face!

    1. All sea otters hold hands when they sleep so they don’t drift away.

    Cries in uwu 🥺🥺🥺

    2. Squirrels plant thousands of trees every year. How? They forget where they left their acorns, and those acorns grow into trees.

    Looks like having a bad memory isn’t actually a bad thing, especially if you’re a squirrel.

    3. There’s a penguin in the Edinburgh Zoo that has been knighted. Yes!

    The Norwegian King’s Guard has a mascot who’s a penguin, and his name is Sir Nils Olav. Apparently, a Major named Nils Egelien helped the penguin get adopted by the Edinburgh Zoo, and since 1976, every penguin in that lineage has been knighted. Currently, the title is held by Major General Sir Nils Olav III. 

    4. Cows produce more milk when they’re listening to music.

    Who doesn’t love a little music when they work? Studies say that cows really like the song "Everybody Hurts" by R.E.M.. (Vine lovers, IYKYK)!

    5. Beavers, seahorses, and puffins are just some of the animals that mate for life.

    6. Bearcats, or binturongs smell like buttered popcorn.

    Apparently, the bearcat pee has a compound called AP-2, which smells like buttered popcorn. The bearcat gets its pee all over its legs and tail, so…there you have it!

    7. Harvest mice can often be found asleep inside a flower.

    Harvest mice really love eating pollen, and tend to pass out inside a flower mid-meal. Awwwwww!

    8. Onions don’t just make you cry, but eating too many can put you to sleep.

    9. Plants have siblings! And they can tell them apart from strangers.

    10. Similar metals can weld together on their own, when in space.

    It’s called cold welding.

    11. Baby giraffes use their butts as pillows to sleep.

    Grown giraffes stand. Baby giraffes curl up into a ball and use their butts. Cute!

    12. Buffaloes, red deer, and some monkeys also have democracy.

    Buffalo herds actually decide which direction to go, through voting. If the majority looks one way, that’s where they go. Fool-proof. 

    13. Pencils and diamonds are made of the same material — carbon.

    …all it takes is a little pressure! Is that why they say the pen(cil) is mightier than the sword?

    How many of these did you know? Do you have any interesting nature facts that you'd like to share? Tell us in the comments!