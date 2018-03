Stellalevi / Getty Images

The woman had been undergoing acupuncture sessions using live bees once a month for about two years without any problems. During such sessions, bees are applied to the skin and allowed to sting patients in an effort to treat health problems — in this case, stress and muscle contractures (which can cause joint pain and stiffness). The woman was in good health and hadn't had any problems during previous sessions.

After one bee sting, however, she immediately started wheezing and having trouble breathing, and lost consciousness. The clinic called an ambulance, but it took 30 minutes to arrive. Although the clinic treated her with a corticosteroid, they didn't have any epinephrine on hand. Epinephrine, sometimes called adrenaline, is the drug found in Epi-Pens, the autoinjectors that are often used to stop life-threatening allergic reactions.

Severe allergic reactions, known as anaphylaxis, involve a massive immune response to an allergen, which causes blood pressure to plummet. This happened in the patient's case, who had extremely low blood pressure and was in a coma when the ambulance arrived. Despite treatment, she died a few weeks later after a massive stroke and multi-organ failure.

Although the case was published in a recent issue of Journal of Investigational Allergology and Clinical Immunology, the woman's death occurred approximately three years ago, according to the study's lead author, Dr. Ricardo Madrigal-Burgaleta, of Homerton University Hospital, London.