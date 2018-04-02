Nearly 40 Cases Of Severe Bleeding And One Death Linked To Synthetic Marijuana

At least 38 people in and around Chicago have had severe bleeding linked to synthetic cannabinoids, which is also known as synthetic marijuana.
Synthetic cannbinoids don't actually have much in common with plant-based cannabis. Here's why they can be so dangerous.
Some people are more likely to use them than others.
Anyone who has a reaction to synthetic cannabinoids should call 911 or have someone take them to the emergency department immediately, according to the Illinois Department of Health.
Theresa Tamkins is a health editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
