Tamil Nadu CM Has Nothing To Say Even After IIT Student Was Beaten Up For Eating Beef

His own state and Kerala's chief minister have yelled at him to oppose the beef ban, but he hasn't said a word.

Posted on
Sonia Mariam Thomas
Sonia Mariam Thomas
BuzzFeed Staff, India

Recently the Central government proposed a ban on sale of cattle for slaughter in the country, which has caused a lot of debate.

The new notification was sent from the Union Environment Ministry. It comes under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and effectively bans beef nationwide.
Money Sharma / AFP / Getty Images

The strongest opposition to this ban has come from Kerala, where eating beef has been the norm for years.

Twitter: @thenewsminute

On May 29, around 80 students from IIT Madras came together for a "beef fest" to discuss the ban.

R Sooraj, a Ph.D scholar from Kerala along with Abhinav Surya and other students organised the protest. While Tamil Nadu does not allow cow slaughter, there was no restriction on buffalo, ox or bull.
Twitter: @ANI_news

On Tuesday, Sooraj was beaten up for eating beef during the protest.

Twitter: @ANI_news

Following the attack, students protested on the IIT campus, this time too with beef.

Twitter: @ANI_news

Once the news broke, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted to condemn the violence of the scholar from his state.

Even when the ban was initially announced, Vijayan wrote to the Prime Minister and other CMs in the country asking them to oppose the restriction on beef.

Soon enough, there were tweets asking for Palanisamy's response.

twitter.com

Enough people were enraged at Palaniswami's silence that #OpenYourMouthTNCM became India's top trend, with IIT Madras not far behind.

twitter.com

According to NDTV reports, the Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami said, "I can only respond after reading the full order. I cannot react to media reports" when asked about the ban earlier.

twitter.com

People even started lauding Vijayan for speaking up and compared his stance with Palaniswami's lack of one.

twitter.com

As of this morning, Palaniswami still hasn't responded to the attack. The HRD ministry has sought a report from IIT regarding the incident.

Connect With India