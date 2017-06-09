Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

13 Easy Ways To Put Your Money Where Your Feminism Is

Did you know you can improve Indian women's lives significantly without leaving your couch? Here's how.

Posted on
Sonia Mariam Thomas
Sonia Mariam Thomas
BuzzFeed Staff, India

Hello, fam. Since you clicked this link, you're probably woke and you're probably vocal and that's wonderful. But I bet you sometimes think to yourself, "Damn, I wish I could do more than just fight for equal rights on the internet." WELL. If you do have some spare cash on you and would love to make a tangible difference to women’s lives in India, click ANY of the links below:

1. Help Sayfty educate young girls and women everywhere about self-defence.

Afp / AFP / Getty Images

2. Centre for Social Justice works with survivors of child sexual abuse and domestic violence by offering them legal aid. You can help them out by donating here.

Stringer / AFP / Getty Images

3. For those who loved her story in the Vicks ad, you can now help Gauri Sawant build a home for children of sex workers.

youtube.com

4. Urmul Trust works for women's safety, provides vocational training and a new lease on life in Thar, Rajasthan. You can find details to donate here.

Alex Ogle / AFP / Getty Images

5. The North East Network works towards upliftment of women in north east India by helping them out through social justice and other gender-related issues. Donate to them here.

An Indian tribal woman carrying a child walks past a poster of Congress party State Assembly candidate Kipa Babu in Itanagar, capital of Arunachal Pradesh, northeast India on October 10, 2009. With the final countdown for the October 13 State Assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh, the state is working for peaceful elections in the Himalayan region which shares a 2,000 km border with China. AFP PHOTO/Diptendu DUTTA (Photo credit should read DIPTENDU DUTTA/AFP/Getty Images)
Diptendu Dutta / AFP / Getty Images

An Indian tribal woman carrying a child walks past a poster of Congress party State Assembly candidate Kipa Babu in Itanagar, capital of Arunachal Pradesh, northeast India on October 10, 2009. With the final countdown for the October 13 State Assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh, the state is working for peaceful elections in the Himalayan region which shares a 2,000 km border with China. AFP PHOTO/Diptendu DUTTA (Photo credit should read DIPTENDU DUTTA/AFP/Getty Images)

6. Nazdeek educates communities in law and their rights so that they can effectively fight for themselves. You can donate to them here.

Chandan Khanna / AFP / Getty Images

7. Aarohi helps rural families in Uttarakhand by offering them a platform to sell goods and also provides them a better standard of living. You can buy their products here or donate here.

Sajjad Hussain / AFP / Getty Images

8. CREA works towards women's security, sexual rights and developing feminist leaders for a world where women come first. You can donate to them here.

Biju Boro / AFP / Getty Images

9. Apne Aap works with marginalised women from the sex industry and towards changing the way India approaches it. You can donate to educate young women, provide them capital to start a business and more here.

Dibyangshu Sarkar / AFP / Getty Images

10. Azad Foundation works for women in urban areas who are unaware of their rights and helps them find resources to become independent, and in some cases even run taxis of their own. Help them out here.

Chandan Khanna / AFP / Getty Images

11. You can support at-risk tribal women in the country with health, education, running their own businesses as well as becoming sportswomen by donating to Aahan Foundation here.

Dibyangshu Sarkar / AFP / Getty Images

12. Pass on some love to The Humsafar Trust to support the LGBTQ community and their rights here.

Noah Seelam / AFP / Getty Images

13. Prajnya Trust works on educating women on gender violence, and politics in south India. You can donate to them here.

Arun Sankar / AFP / Getty Images

Contact Sonia Mariam Thomas at Sonia.thomas@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With India