13 Easy Ways To Put Your Money Where Your Feminism Is

Hello, fam. Since you clicked this link, you're probably woke and you're probably vocal and that's wonderful. But I bet you sometimes think to yourself, "Damn, I wish I could do more than just fight for equal rights on the internet." WELL. If you do have some spare cash on you and would love to make a tangible difference to women’s lives in India, click ANY of the links below:
1. Help Sayfty educate young girls and women everywhere about self-defence.
2. Centre for Social Justice works with survivors of child sexual abuse and domestic violence by offering them legal aid. You can help them out by donating here.
3. For those who loved her story in the Vicks ad, you can now help Gauri Sawant build a home for children of sex workers.
4. Urmul Trust works for women's safety, provides vocational training and a new lease on life in Thar, Rajasthan. You can find details to donate here.
5. The North East Network works towards upliftment of women in north east India by helping them out through social justice and other gender-related issues. Donate to them here.
6. Nazdeek educates communities in law and their rights so that they can effectively fight for themselves. You can donate to them here.
7. Aarohi helps rural families in Uttarakhand by offering them a platform to sell goods and also provides them a better standard of living. You can buy their products here or donate here.
8. CREA works towards women's security, sexual rights and developing feminist leaders for a world where women come first. You can donate to them here.
9. Apne Aap works with marginalised women from the sex industry and towards changing the way India approaches it. You can donate to educate young women, provide them capital to start a business and more here.
10. Azad Foundation works for women in urban areas who are unaware of their rights and helps them find resources to become independent, and in some cases even run taxis of their own. Help them out here.
11. You can support at-risk tribal women in the country with health, education, running their own businesses as well as becoming sportswomen by donating to Aahan Foundation here.
12. Pass on some love to The Humsafar Trust to support the LGBTQ community and their rights here.
13. Prajnya Trust works on educating women on gender violence, and politics in south India. You can donate to them here.
Contact Sonia Mariam Thomas at Sonia.thomas@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.