Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. DIY
  10. Entertainment
  11. Food
  12. Geeky
  13. Health
  14. Investigations
  15. LGBT
  16. Life
  17. Music
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Puzzles
  21. Politics
  22. Reader
  23. Rewind
  24. Science
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

10 Shining Examples Of Kerala Being Unafraid To Stand Up For What's Right

There's a revolution coming and Kerala might be leading it.

Posted on
Sonia Mariam Thomas
Sonia Mariam Thomas
BuzzFeed Staff, India

1. When this MP blatantly called Arnab Goswami out.

He added, "If you work hard to overcome your deficiencies you may be able to improve your understanding of various topics to some extent. But I am not sure, whether at this age you will be able to develop the basic norms of conduct, culture and civilized behavior. Many of these qualities owe much to the manner in which we were brought up in our childhood."
twitter.com

He added, "If you work hard to overcome your deficiencies you may be able to improve your understanding of various topics to some extent. But I am not sure, whether at this age you will be able to develop the basic norms of conduct, culture and civilized behavior. Many of these qualities owe much to the manner in which we were brought up in our childhood."

2. When the chief minister wrote to the Prime Minister and other CMs in the country asking them to oppose the restriction on beef.

Twitter: @Bis_Sandeep

3. When the internet's Malayalees collectively made #PoMoneModi trend when the prime minister compared Somalia's infant mortality rate to that of scheduled tribes in Kerala.

Arun Sankar / AFP / Getty Images

4. When Shashi Tharoor appealed to the chief minister to oppose Section 377 that decriminalises homosexuality.

Rohit Jain Paras / AFP / Getty Images

5. When they stood up to the moral police by spreading more love and kissing each other in public.

Chandan Khanna / AFP / Getty Images

6. When these women from a medical college wrote poetry to stand against period shaming.

Sreya Mariyam Salim

7. When activists started mailing sanitary napkins to a factory owner who strip-searched his female employees.

Facebook: kissoflovekochi

8. When the CM classily shut down Amit Shah for an insulting tweet about Onam.

Getty Images

9. When Hindu students ate beef and challenged authorities to come kill them after the Dadri lynching.

youtube.com
youtube.com

10. And when Pinarayi Vijayan was unafraid to call out Tamil Nadu for not speaking up about the beef ban.

Condemn the attack on Suraj, Malayali PhD scholar of #iitmadras for attending #beeffest. Will request CM of TN to take necessary actions.
CMO Kerala @CMOKerala

Condemn the attack on Suraj, Malayali PhD scholar of #iitmadras for attending #beeffest. Will request CM of TN to take necessary actions.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Contact Sonia Mariam Thomas at Sonia.thomas@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With India