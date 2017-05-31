10 Shining Examples Of Kerala Being Unafraid To Stand Up For What's Right

1. When this MP blatantly called Arnab Goswami out.
2. When the chief minister wrote to the Prime Minister and other CMs in the country asking them to oppose the restriction on beef.
3. When the internet's Malayalees collectively made #PoMoneModi trend when the prime minister compared Somalia's infant mortality rate to that of scheduled tribes in Kerala.
4. When Shashi Tharoor appealed to the chief minister to oppose Section 377 that decriminalises homosexuality.
5. When they stood up to the moral police by spreading more love and kissing each other in public.
6. When these women from a medical college wrote poetry to stand against period shaming.
7. When activists started mailing sanitary napkins to a factory owner who strip-searched his female employees.
8. When the CM classily shut down Amit Shah for an insulting tweet about Onam.
9. When Hindu students ate beef and challenged authorities to come kill them after the Dadri lynching.
10. And when Pinarayi Vijayan was unafraid to call out Tamil Nadu for not speaking up about the beef ban.
